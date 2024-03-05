Senator Kevin Parker and Assemblyman Edward Gibbs Join with Broad Coalition to Announce Introduction of Reentry Fund that Would Provide Nearly $2,600 to New Yorkers Returning from Incarceration

Legislation Would Help Cover Cost of Basic Necessities During Critical Reentry Period and Help Reduce New York's High Recidivism Rate

ALBANY, N.Y., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Employment Opportunities (CEO), a founding member of the Coalition for Reentry Cash, lauded New York Senator Kevin Parker and Assemblymember Edward Gibbs for introducing groundbreaking legislation aimed at transforming the reentry experience by replacing the insufficient amount of 'gate money,' the money people receive when leaving incarceration, with an innovative Reentry Fund.

New York-based members of the Coalition for Reentry Cash - CEO, The Fortune Society, The Osborne Association, and Center for Community Alternatives - have been leading the advocacy for the proposed legislation, [S6643A/A9115], which would establish a reentry fund, with an approximate allocation of $2,550 per eligible individual, to empower thousands of New Yorkers to cover basic necessities, such as food, housing costs, and preparation for employment upon release from prison.

Currently, the more than 11,000 people who are expected to reenter communities from prisons in New York this year are provided with a meager $40 in "gate money" when they leave incarceration and face strict supervision conditions that generally require them to be able to pay for housing and transportation, along with food and other basic needs.

"As the first formerly incarcerated person in the New York State Legislature, I understand the monumental challenges facing those reentering society from our state prisons. Every year, thousands of individuals return to our communities, often with little more than the clothes on their backs," Assemblymember Edward Gibbs stated. This isn't just about financial assistance; it's about dignity, stability, and reducing the likelihood of re-offense. By offering this support, we're not only aiding individuals but also investing in the safety and prosperity of our communities. I urge my colleagues to recognize the transformative potential of the Reform to Gate Money Bill. Together, we can turn the tide on recidivism and pave the way for successful reintegration, ensuring all New Yorkers get a second chance."

"Today, people are sent home from prison with $40. It's hardly enough for even a day of food. By replacing the antiquated 'gate money' concept with a dynamic fund that addresses essential needs, we are not only investing in the futures of New Yorkers coming home from incarceration but fostering the creation of safer and more productive communities, " Sam Schaeffer, CEO of the Center for Employment Opportunities. "We know this approach works. CEO has distributed cash assistance to nearly two thousand New Yorkers through the Returning Citizen Stimulus and the results were transformative. The program evaluation found that recipients primarily used the money to cover things like food, housing, transportation, and essential personal care items. And by not having to worry as much about these basic survival needs, they were more likely to be able to find quality employment and were less likely to end up incarcerated again."

Contact:

Matt Sutton, Director of Communications

[email protected] | (646) 951-4811

SOURCE Center for Employment Opportunities