Sencie Joins National Sleep Foundation's SleepTech® Network During Sleep Awareness Week 2026

IRVINE, Calif., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sencie today announced that it has joined the National Sleep Foundation's (NSF) SleepTech® Network, a collaborative community that brings together organizations advancing sleep health, sleep science, and sleep technology. Sencie applies sleep science insights to inform best practices and support emerging standards for healthy sleep in hospitality and travel.

Members of the SleepTech® Network include organizations ranging from emerging startups to Fortune Global 500 companies and represent key sectors including consumer electronics, digital therapeutics, mobility, consumer home products, and sleep monitoring and AI software.

NSF is committed to making science-based sleep technology more accessible to help individuals everywhere become their Best Slept Self®. The SleepTech Network provides members with education, research insights, and opportunities to collaborate with other organizations shaping the future of sleep health and sleep technology. Through the network, companies stay informed on the latest NSF research and data while sharing advances, discussing industry challenges and opportunities, and connecting with peers at NSF-hosted educational events.

"Sleep tourism is emerging as a foundational layer of modern travel," said Susie Harborth, CEO and Founder of Sencie. "Our work at Sencie is grounded in sleep insights and developed in collaboration with sleep experts to translate research and data into environments that support healthy sleep. Joining the National Sleep Foundation's SleepTech® Network connects us with a global community advancing sleep research and innovation as we work with hospitality and travel partners to design spaces built with sleep in mind."

Sencie works with hotels, hospitality groups, and travel brands to implement sleep-informed design frameworks that support guest recovery and wellbeing.

"NSF sees the potential that our SleepTech® education activities have to help the health and well-being of the public," said John Lopos, CEO of the National Sleep Foundation. "Sleep technology is a fast-growing global industry category, and by convening key collaborators to exchange ideas and learn about emerging trends and consumer needs, innovations can continue to benefit the public with the promise of helping to improve sleep health."

For more information about the SleepTech Network or to apply, visit theNSF.org/sleeptech-network.

About the National Sleep Foundation

There's only one National Sleep Foundation (NSF). NSF is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. In its 35 years, NSF has promoted sleep health through expert recommendations, consensus guidelines, tech standards, and easy-to-use tips and tools to improve sleep.

For more information about NSF, visit www.theNSF.org │ SleepHealthJournal.org

About Sencie | The Art of Rest

Sencie is a sleep wellbeing and sensory design company focused on improving sleep health in travel and hospitality environments. The company develops sleep experience solutions that help hotels, travel brands, and guest spaces support restorative sleep and recovery. Through its WellSense design framework, Sencie integrates scent pathways, circadian lighting rhythms, tactile materials, and restorative sleep rituals into guest rooms and travel environments. By helping shape the sleep wellbeing layer within travel infrastructure, Sencie aims to make sleep more accessible wherever people stay, rest, and travel. Organizations and brands seeking to elevate their guest experience are encouraged to learn more about Sencie, at sencie.com

[email protected]

