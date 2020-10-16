Send Warm Wishes With Winter Scenes

The booklet of 20 captures the serenity of snowy seasonal landscapes. The 10 photographs featured on the stamps show iconic scenes of winter in the Northern United States. Art director Derry Noyes designed the stamps with existing images taken by various photographers.

"The winter landscape shines with its own special beauty," said USPS Delivery Operations Vice President Joshua Colin. "The Postal Service shares scenes of that winter allure on these new stamps that hopefully will add brightness, color and a bit of joy to your cards and letters."

Five of the stamps feature images of winter wildlife against their snowy habitats: a bright red cardinal, a colorful blue jay, two foraging deer, a majestic owl and a portly brown bunny. Two stamps feature barns, both a brilliant red that contrasts elegantly with the surrounding snow and evergreen trees.

The landscapes in two of the stamps focus on the beauty of freshly fallen snow; one shows a long lane bounded by tall trees with snow-covered branches and the other features two towering evergreens covered in snow, highlighted against a cloudy sky and far-off hills. The final stamp depicts the joyous romp of two large brown horses pulling a sleigh through the snow.

The Winter Scenes stamps are being issued as Forever stamps, which are always equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

A pictorial postmark of the first-day-of-issue location, Winter Park, FL, is available at usps.com/stamps.

News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtag #WinterScenesStamps.

Background

In the United States, winter officially begins on Dec. 21 or 22. But in some parts of the country, the snow begins falling and the temperatures plummet long before the solstice. Winter is not only a season but also a state of mind.

Many people enjoy the great outdoors most during the winter months. The light and quiet after a snowfall lend themselves to restorative, contemplative walks where wildlife can be seen foraging for food. Others might prefer a brisk sleigh ride through the countryside, where evergreens and winter berries offer color and shape to the landscape.

There is a lot to celebrate indoors as well. Some of our most cherished holidays, such as Christmas, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah and Lunar New Year, occur during the winter months.

Whatever the inclination — indoors or out — winter offers something for everyone.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide.

Information on ordering first-day-of-issue postmarks and covers is at usps.com/shopstamps under "Collectors."

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Please Note: For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: Kim Hallums

(C) 202-803-1758

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

Related Links

http://www.usps.com

