Sendbird Achieves the AWS Generative AI Competency

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendbird Inc. , the AI customer experience company powering conversations for over 300 million people every month, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency. This specialization recognizes Sendbird as an AWS Partner that helps customers adopt and implement AWS services, tools, and infrastructure for generative AI.

Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency differentiates Sendbird as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success, supporting customers in augmenting the customer experience, delivering hyper-personalized and engaging content, streamlining workflows, and achieving actionable results enabled through the use of AWS generative AI services. Sendbird possesses the experience and expertise shown from successful projects for addressing customer challenges using generative AI solutions as an enabler of their digital transformation strategies for augmenting the customer experience, delivering hyper-personalized and engaging content, streamlining workflows, and delivering actionable results powered by generative AI technology from AWS.

"Earning the AWS Generative AI Competency reflects our commitment to helping companies bridge the gap between AI prototypes and production-ready systems," said John Kim, co-founder and CEO of Sendbird. "I'm looking forward to exploring this challenge further on stage at re:Invent 2025, where we'll discuss how to build agentic AI systems that companies can trust at scale."

The AWS Competency Program helps customers identify AWS Partners with deep expertise and proven success in using AWS technologies to implement generative AI solutions.

Sendbird's generative AI leadership is reflected in delight.ai — Sendbird's branded AI concierge experience built to deliver trustworthy, omnipresent, and proactive customer engagement. Powered by Sendbird's Agent Memory Platform (AMP) and governed by the company's Trust OS framework, delight.ai brings enterprise-grade control, observability, and safety to every interaction. By carrying memory across channels such as chat, SMS, email and voice, it enables brands to deliver personalized, continuous, and deeply human experiences while confidently adopting production-ready generative AI at scale.

"Introducing delight.ai marked a significant milestone in bringing AI into the heart of our operations," said Eugene Kim, CEO of Hanssem, one of Korea's leading home furnishing brands. "Sendbird is more than a technology provider — they are a collaborative partner who works alongside us to solve challenges with a shared perspective. With Sendbird, we've been able to accelerate our AI adoption and scale our capabilities with confidence."

About Sendbird - Sendbird is the AI customer experience company. We provide the infrastructure that powers delight.ai – the branded AI concierge, and the Sendbird Communication Suite, the world's #1 communication API platform. Together, they enable brands to deepen connection and deliver personal, trusted, and unforgettable customer experiences. Trusted by 4,000+ leading brands —including DoorDash, Match Group, Noom, and Yahoo Sports—Sendbird powers over 7 billion conversations every month, offering exceptional reliability, security, and compliance that meet enterprise-level demands. Founded in 2013, Sendbird is backed by ICONIQ, SoftBank, Tiger Global and Y Combinator.

