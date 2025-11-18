Sendbird Launches Delight.ai, the First Branded AI Concierge Built on Long-Term Memory

Powered By Sendbird Trust OS, Delight.ai Delivers Unmatched Personalized, Predictive Customer Experiences That Remember, Anticipate, and Drive Lifetime Value

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sendbird Inc ., the AI customer experience company powering conversations for over 300 million people every month, launched Delight.ai , the first branded AI concierge built on long-term memory. Delight.ai is designed for enterprises to deploy their own personal AI agent across every customer touchpoint, including in-app chat, voice, SMS, email and social, where it can remember, contextualize, anticipate and act on behalf of a brand.

With 62% of consumers now preferring automated support over waiting for human agents, and 75% of service and support leaders reporting increased budgets for AI initiatives compared to last year , AI-powered customer support has become the most critical revenue-generating center for brands. Yet, most AI agents today are reactive, losing conversation history the moment they end, and forcing customers to repeat themselves across channels. The result is broken experiences that erode trust and drive customers away.

"The reactive nature of conventional AI agents fails customers, creating a lack of confidence and limiting a brand's potential and revenue stream," said John Kim, co-founder and CEO of Sendbird. "In the AI economy, brands must evolve beyond transactional interactions to deploy agents that remember, anticipate and act autonomously. With Delight.ai, we are introducing the branded AI concierge, where success is driven by enduring memory and predictable customer lifetime value, not just service speed. Built on over a decade of communications expertise and governed by our proprietary Trust OS, Delight.ai delivers experiences that are personal, present and trustworthy, shifting customer engagement from cost center to competitive advantage."

Delight.a i is the industry's first branded AI concierge and connects with customers through a single, intelligent agent built on three strategic pillars:

Persistent memory across all interactions: Absorbs signals from every conversation and action to form an evolving understanding of customers. This foundation enables hyper-personalization that adapts over time and goes far beyond static CRM data;

Maintains context as customers move between chat, SMS, email and voice. When engagement stalls or customers switch channels, it proactively re-engages with them to keep conversations current; and, Enterprise-grade trust and governance: Built on Sendbird's proprietary Trust OS , users have full observability, control and policy enforcement. Every response is traceable and each action stays within brand parameters, helping instill confidence to scale their AI agents safely.

" Delight.ai has transformed the way we think about and use AI at Hanssem," said Eugene Kim, CEO of Hanssem Furniture. "Not only do customers expect personalized interactions every time they reach out to speak with us, but they also want to feel remembered and understood - and Delight.ai delivers that. Since adopting it, we've been able to accurately engage customers on the first touchpoint 90% of the time and customers have been surprised by how natural the experience feels."

Delight.ai is available now to mid-market and enterprise brands across retail, travel, on-demand services, B2B SaaS, fintech and healthcare. The platform is designed for businesses looking to deploy a branded AI concierge supporting engagement throughout the customer lifecycle, from sales and marketing, to support and ongoing loyalty conversations, turning customer experience from a cost center into a competitive advantage and revenue driver.

For more information and to request a demo, visit Delight.ai , or register for Spark in San Francisco to see the live unveiling on Tuesday, November 18.

About Sendbird

Sendbird is the AI customer experience company. We provide the infrastructure that powers delight.ai – the branded AI concierge, and the Sendbird Communication Suite, the world's #1 communication API platform. Together, they enable brands to deepen connection and deliver personal, trusted, and unforgettable customer experiences. Trusted by 4,000+ leading apps—including DoorDash, Match Group, Noom, and Yahoo Sports—Sendbird powers over 7 billion conversations every month, offering exceptional reliability, security, and compliance that meet enterprise-level demands. Founded in 2013, Sendbird is backed by ICONIQ, SoftBank, Tiger Global and Y Combinator.

