Sending Sunshine From Beverly Hills This Summer With New Hotel, Restaurant, Retail and Gallery Experiences

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. , June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, the sun is shining even brighter in Beverly Hills. The world-class destination celebrated for year-round sunshine, statuesque palm trees, manicured gardens and unparalleled hospitality is welcoming a new generation of restaurants, retailers and galleries to the storied City just in time to meet a growing consumer demand for travel. The City's award-winning hotels, a varied mix of Forbes Five Star, AAA Five Diamond and boutique properties, are also preparing for a sunshine-filled summer, welcoming guests of all kinds. Nearly 90 percent of American travelers expect to take trips this summer, whether to vacation, visit friends or relatives, travel on business, or attend a conference (source: Destination Analysts, May 2021).

"Beverly Hills has an ease and energy that attracts businesses and visitors from around the world," says Julie Wagner, CEO of Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau. "Now that we're open again, visitors will find shoppers venturing to our designer retailers and unique boutiques, restaurants welcoming guests with elaborate new outdoor dining experiences, and families picnicking in our picturesque parks – it's a beautiful time to be in Beverly Hills."

As the state of California prepares to fully reopen on June 15, business in Beverly Hills is projected to surpass pre-pandemic levels and expand to include a variety of new retail and restaurant options for visitors to enjoy this summer. Travelers will also get a glimpse of what to expect in Beverly Hills throughout the summer via BHCVB's newly launched Sending Sunshine social media campaign featuring a series of video vignettes inspired by the City's sun-soaked hotels.

Exciting new dining experiences include the expansion of Wolfgang Puck's iconic Spago restaurant with a 6,500 square-foot outdoor dining venue known as Spago L'extérieurand the arrival of a contemporary Mexican-meets-California concept MÍRAMEby Michelin-starred chef Joshua Gil and founding partner Matthew Egan. New retail openings include French haute perfumerie Henry Jacquesand the newly minted Christian Louboutin,which occupies a two-story building that once housed Charlie Chaplin's offices.

Upcoming developments in Beverly Hills include One Beverly Hills, a sprawling mixed-use project that will feature a new luxury hotel, condos, publicly accessible botanical gardens, and 10-acre green space that will open in 2024 and Cheval Blanc Beverly Hills, an ultra-premium hotel from French luxury goods purveyor LVMH expected to open in 2025. The City's latest public art installations, which visitors can view for free throughout many spacious parks and gardens, include Love Anatomy on the corner of Burton Way and Rexford Drive and Iron Root outside City Hall.

For those planning their stays, new hotel packages include the new Red Carpet Private Flight Package at Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills and the Summer Escape at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.New hotel culinary experiences include the Mid Summers Night Cocktails & Flower Crown Making Class taught by McQueen Flowers on June 24 at The Peninsula Beverly Hills; the reopening of THEBlvd at Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotelon June 4; and new summer menus at Le Petit Belvedere, The Living Room, and The Roof Gardenat The Peninsula Beverly Hills.

For a complete guide to new happenings in Beverly Hills, visit lovebeverlyhills.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

About Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, a premier travel destination, is centrally located in greater Los Angeles with beautiful weather year-round, five-star hotel accommodations, superb dining from some of the biggest culinary names in the world, and unrivalled shopping. The city is also known worldwide for its grand mansions, multitude of art and architecture, spas and salons, and exceptional walkability. Learn more at LoveBeverlyHills.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau