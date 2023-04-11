SenesTech and ContraPest® Featured at the Animal Care Expo in New Orleans

Growth in the Animal Care Segment of Pest Control Continues to Be Strong

PHOENIX, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, "SenesTech" or the "Company"), (www.senestech.com) the rodent fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats, ContraPest®, recently concluded participation as the sole vendor representing pest management at the Animal Care Expo in New Orleans, the largest international educational conference and trade show for animal welfare professionals and volunteers, with over 2,000 participants over three days.

"While we have had great success in growing the zoo and animal shelter market, this conference gave us direct exposure to virtually the entire industry. Everyone that visited our booth immediately saw the value of adding ContraPest to their integrated pest management plan," said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's CEO. "These comments were repeated time and time again, as participants were introduced to ContraPest:"

"I like the fact that we can use this proactively on the inside of the shelters. We can't put poisons inside with the animals."

"I like that it's proactive as well as ongoing control."

"We are already generating orders from the conference. This adds to the order volume from animal care professionals that hear from their colleagues who have already had success with ContraPest, and as existing customers expand their use – as was recently seen with Los Angeles County," added Nicole Williams, SenesTech's Chief Revenue Officer.

The Company also announced deployment of the Elevate Bait System™ with ContraPest® at a large Louisiana municipal animal shelter. This facility is approximately 30,000 square feet, primarily for cats and dogs. This customer chose to use ContraPest "to expedite control and ensure a more complete resolution to their problem."

"This is one of many examples of our accelerating penetration of this key market segment," added Mr. Fruendt.

About Animal Care Expo

Animal Care Expo is the largest international educational conference and trade show for animal welfare professionals and volunteers, with over 2,000 attendees in New Orleans in 2023. Experts from all aspects of animal welfare will come together from across the globe to learn about the latest programs, share best practices, gain inspiration, and build lasting connections. The conference features an international trade show promoting the latest animal care products and services from a wide range of exhibitors. With eleven workshop tracks, learning labs, networking opportunities and social events, Animal Care Expo has something for everyone who cares about companion animals.

About SenesTech

We are the experts in rat fertility control. Our passion is to create a healthy environment by better controlling rat pest populations. We keep an inescapable truth in mind. Two rats and their descendants can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 pups after a year. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats. ContraPest fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, greatly improving the overall goal of effective rat management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses, and happy households – with a product that was designed to be effective and sustainable without killing rats. At SenesTech, we are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal populations through fertility control.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that while we have had great success in growing the zoo and animal shelter market, this conference gave us direct exposure to virtually the entire industry; our belief that everyone that visited our booth immediately saw the value of adding ContraPest to their integrated pest management plan; and our belief that this is one of many examples of our accelerating penetration of this key market segment. Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the impacts and implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the successful commercialization of our products, market acceptance of our products, regulatory approval and regulation of our products and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

