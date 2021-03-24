SenesTech Announces Collaboration with Liphatech to Develop a New Non-Liquid Formulation of ContraPest®

PHOENIX, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary, next generation technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, today announced the initiation of a collaboration with Liphatech, Inc., a global leader in the research, manufacturing and distribution of innovative pest control products, to develop a non-liquid formulation of ContraPest®. Both companies will be contributing resources to the project.

ContraPest is birth control for rats. ContraPest not only reduces rat infestations, it prevents them from coming back. With over five years of testing and deployment in municipal, agricultural and commercial locations, ContraPest has demonstrated, sustained success in reducing rat populations. Currently, ContraPest is EPA-approved in a liquid formulation.

Ken Siegel, CEO of SenesTech, commented, "The ContraPest brand provides proven benefits when incorporated into integrated pest management programs. Its liquid formulation is highly palatable to rats and highly effective. We continually seek to expand our offerings to customers and an additional formulation such as soft bait is a logical next step. As an innovative Company, we have long admired LiphaTech's innovative approach to pest control. So it made sense for us to partner with the leader in the development of 'soft bait' rodenticides to expand the ContraPest platform and provide more options for our customers. We look forward to working with Liphatech to develop and commercialize an additional formulation for ContraPest."

Manny Martinez, CEO of Liphatech, commented, "Our mission is to find innovative pest management solutions for pest management. It makes perfect sense to work with SenesTech on further developing fertility management solutions such as a non-liquid formulation of ContraPest. We believe that combining our industry leading soft bait technology with SenesTech's proven fertility control formula can be a game changer for the industry."

Brandy Pyzyna, SenesTech's VP of Research and Regulatory, elaborated, "Our scope of work will include all planning, execution and efficacy testing for a non-liquid formulation of ContraPest based on the soft bait matrix developed and marketed by Liphatech. We have a detailed, cooperative work plan that we will initiate immediately."

About SenesTech

SenesTech is changing the model for pest management by targeting one of the root causes of the problem: reproduction.

ContraPest® is an innovative technology with an approach that targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest® is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities. ContraPest® is designed, formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly.

We believe ContraPest® will establish a new paradigm in rodent control, resulting in a decreased reliance on lethal options. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

About Liphatech

Liphatech is a global leader in the research, manufacturing and distribution of innovative pest control products. We developed chlorophacinone, bromadiolone and difethialone, three of the industry's active ingredients, and the palatable bait matrices to carry them.

Our mission is to formulate, manufacture, and support innovative pest management solutions for the professional pest management, agricultural and animal production markets, while advocating for responsible pest management practices that protect people, wildlife and the environment.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. "Forward-looking statements" may be preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will," "should," "expected," "anticipates," "continue," "eventually," "believes," or "projected." Forward-looking statements include statements concerning continued or additional deployments or success of deployments and success of our products; the continued potential impact and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business; the Company's strategy and target marketing and markets; continuing the Company's vision; expected benefits of the Company's initiatives and continuation of those initiatives; the continuation or expansion of the use of ContraPest; demand for ContraPest; the Company's expectation regarding costs, expenses and cash and continuing its cost improvement plan; future financial results; and the Company's execution of its strategic business plan.

Investors should not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those made in the forward-looking statements, including as a result of various factors and other risks, such as market acceptance and demand for the Company's products, customers completing order commitments, the Company's ability to reduce costs and execute on its plans and continuing to believe it is following the best strategy, the Company having sufficient financing, and other factors identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they were made based on management's assumptions as of such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investors: Robert Blum, Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz, Lytham Partners, LLC,

602-889-9700, [email protected]

Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc.,

928-779-4143

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.senestech.com

