SenesTech Announces Development and Distribution Agreement for ContraPest® in South Africa

PHOENIX, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, "SenesTech" or the "Company"), (www.senestech.com) the rodent fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats, announced entry into a Development and Distribution Agreement with Pathogens and Environmental Solutions (PES) of South Africa for the commercialization of ContraPest® into South Africa. Under the agreement, PES will be responsible for seeking regulatory registration, and all marketing and sales of ContraPest into South Africa.

"South Africa is a leading sub-Saharan economy with an active pest control industry focused on the agricultural and public health applications of pest control. We were introduced to South Africa and PES by the South African National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA), who are continuing to advise us, and who clearly articulated their support for fertility control and ContraPest in particular. They have committed to recommend ContraPest to private and state entities and to assist with regulatory issues," said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's President and CEO.

"NSPCA brought in PES as being an excellent partner for us in this project, as they have extensive experience in securing registration and launching commercialization of pest control products. Specifically, PES is a leading manufacturer and distributor of rodent pest control products, with an explicit goal to constantly grow their range of products by adding innovative products for integrated pest management (IPM)," continued Mr. Fruendt. "While we are starting in South Africa, I have no doubt that we will be able to expand our work with PES across its sub-Saharan territories."

"At PES we aim to bring innovative products to the African Sub-Saharan region. Contrapest fits this aim perfectly, and partnering with Senestech was a logical fit for us at PES, as we are always looking for industry leading products," said Reon Hillebrand, Director at PES. "Once regulatory approval is achieved, we look forward to offering our customers this unique rodent control alternative, complementing our current rodent control offering in South Africa and our other African partners."

About SenesTech

We are the experts in rat fertility control. Our passion is to create a healthy environment by better controlling rat pest populations. We keep an inescapable truth in mind. Two rats and their descendants can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 pups after a year. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats. ContraPest fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, greatly improving the overall goal of effective rat management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses, and happy households – with a product that was designed to be effective and sustainable without killing rats. At SenesTech, we are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal populations through fertility control.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com.

About PES

Pathogen & Environmental Solutions (PES) was established in 2007 with the aim of becoming the leading provider of pest control products to the professional pest control industry across Sub-Sahara Africa. PES prides itself on providing support and high-quality products to companies and individuals. PES is well represented in South Africa and has outlets in all of the main centres of the country. PES also has outlets located in Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria & Angola, with more branches opening soon.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that PES is an excellent partner for us; and our belief that we will be able to expand our work with PES across its sub-Saharan territories. Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the impacts and implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the successful commercialization of our products, market acceptance of our products, regulatory approval and regulation of our products and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

