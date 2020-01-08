SenesTech Announces Joint Project with Island Conservation

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, announced today that it was launching a deployment project with Island Conservation. The project will specifically look at developing further protocols for deploying ContraPest® in environmentally sensitive areas, such as corporate campuses and conservation areas. Island Conservation and its corporate partners will purchase the ContraPest from SenesTech on standard terms, and SenesTech will contribute planning and deployment support.

"This project will potentially open up two distinct verticals for us, sustainably managed corporate campuses and environmentally sensitive conservation areas, partnered with a leading authority on sustainable environmental practices," said Kenneth Siegel, SenesTech's CEO. "As with our other deployment projects, we specifically target the highest impact opportunities."

"Because invasive rodent eradications on islands has become a mainstream intervention to prevent species extinctions and protect island communities, the island restoration community is in need of a diversified toolbox to take on bigger and more complex island eradications. This project will allow us to evaluate deployment strategies for Contrapest in island biosecurity settings (prevention and detection), and in control settings to protect threatened species," said Gregg Howald, Island Conservation's Director of Global and External Affairs. "The goal of this project is to determine how best to use ContraPest at scale to sustainably control a rodent population. We will start deployment in the corporate campus type of environment at approximately two stations per acre, then optimize deployment to maintain populations as the project progresses. We look forward to demonstrating that ContraPest will have all the benefits of controlling rats while eliminating the risks from traditional pesticide-based tools."

About SenesTech

SenesTech is changing the paradigm of pest management by targeting one of the root causes of the problem: reproduction.

ContraPest® is an innovative technology with an approach that targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest® is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities. ContraPest® is designed, formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly.

We believe ContraPest® will establish a new paradigm in rodent control, resulting in a decreased reliance on lethal options. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

