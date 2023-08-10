SenesTech Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

News provided by

SenesTech, Inc.

10 Aug, 2023, 16:05 ET

July 2023 Sales Increased 126% as New Initiatives Take Hold

Expanded Product Offerings Expected to Drive Future Growth

PHOENIX, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, "SenesTech" or the "Company"), (www.senestech.com) the rodent fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, ContraPest®, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023 for the period ended June 30, 2023.

"We successfully executed against a number of key strategic imperatives to drive long-term growth in ContraPest, resulting in continued growth in revenues during the second quarter," commented Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Growth has since accelerated into the third quarter, with July 2023 sales growing 126% compared to the year ago period, as the initiatives we have undertaken to drive sales, improve our product quality, and expand product options have shown success."

Sales growth during the second quarter was led by significant increases in the government vertical driven by deployments in California and New England, as well as continued traction within zoos and animal sanctuaries. In the agribusiness vertical, the Company initiated shipments to major companies in grain and poultry as rodent population control becomes an increasingly important focus for pest management professionals where the risk of exposure to rodenticides is critical.

The Company continues to innovate its product offerings to provide customers with choices that fit their demands. In July 2023, the Isolate Bait System was launched as a more efficient and easier-to-use bait system, which integrates both the tank and tray as a single unit.

"Isolate should further accelerate the adoption of ContraPest by professionals and do-it-yourselfers," said Mr. Fruendt.

SenesTech is also in the final stages of releasing a soft bait formulation, which provides the unique attributes of proven fertility control in an industry-familiar format demanded by 'big box' retailers, key e-commerce channels, and leading industry pest management professionals.

"When we introduced ContraPest, we needed to convince the pest control market of two things: the value of fertility control, and the applicability of a liquid bait into their procedures. At this point, there is growing acceptance of fertility control as part of integrated pest management, but there is still resistance from some pest management companies to alter their established practices of utilizing non-liquid products. Therefore, we are introducing a soft bait fertility control product with equivalent efficacy but more in line with their current application methods. We believe that this will greatly accelerate the penetration of fertility control into pest management," said Mr. Fruendt. "This also provides a format that readily fits the requirements for consumer use through 'big box' retailers."

Significant progress was made during the quarter to enhance operational efficiencies, resulting in the lowering of the Company's cash flow breakeven point. Revenues continued to grow while there was a $500,000 decrease in SG&A following the successful reconfiguration of its e-commerce solution to improve the return on various marketing investments. The various improvements led to an improvement in its net loss by $576,000 and in its Adjusted EBITDA loss by $599,000 compared to the year-ago period.

"With continued revenue growth, new product introductions, expanded sales and distribution agreements, and a keen focus on operational improvements to drive the business towards profitability, I believe we made good progress over the past quarter. With 126% sales growth during the month of July 2023, I believe we are well positioned for a strong second half of the year," Fruendt concluded.

Q2 2023 Highlights

  • Revenue during Q2 2023 was $305,000 compared to $277,000 in Q2 2022.
  • Gross profit during Q2 2023 was $142,000, for a gross profit margin of 46%, compared to $136,000, or a gross profit margin of 49%, in Q2 2022. Gross profit margins excluding one-time write-downs were 51% for Q2 2023.
  • Net loss during Q2 2023 was $2.0 million, compared with a net loss of $2.6 million for Q2 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss, which is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance, for Q2 2023 was $1.7 million compared to $2.3 million in Q2 2022.
  • Cash at the end of June 2023 was $2.2 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. However, this measure is not intended to substitute for those financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has been included because management believes that, when considered together with the GAAP figures, it provides meaningful information related to our operating performance and liquidity and can enhance an overall understanding of financial results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA may be calculated by us differently than other companies that disclose measures with the same or similar term. See our attached financials for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the nearest GAAP measure.

Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 5:00 pm ET

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 308-3351 or (412) 317-5407.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://senestech.investorroom.com/.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 8370307. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://senestech.investorroom.com/ for 90 days or https://app.webinar.net/Dzmo6LojBkP.

About SenesTech
We are "The Pest Control Difference" for the 21st century. We are rodent fertility control specialists fueled by our passion to create a healthy environment by virtually eliminating rodent pest populations. We keep an inescapable truth in mind. Two rats and their descendants can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 pups after a year. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats. ContraPest fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective rat management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be effective and sustainable without killing rats. At SenesTech, we don't just eliminate rats. We make a better world.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectation that expanded product offering will drive future growth; our belief that we successfully executed against a number of key strategic imperatives to drive long-term growth in ContraPest; our belief that the initiatives we have undertaken to drive sales, improve our product quality, and expand product options have shown success; our belief that rodent population control becomes an increasingly important focus for pest management professionals where the risk of exposure to rodenticides is critical; our belief that we continue to innovate our product offerings to provide customers with choices that fit their demands; our belief that the Isolate Bait System is more efficient and easier-to-use; our belief that Isolate should further accelerate the adoption of ContraPest by professionals and do-it-yourselfers; our belief that we are in the final stages of releasing a soft bait formulation, which provides the unique attributes of proven fertility control in an industry-familiar format demanded by 'big box' retailers, key e-commerce channels, and leading industry pest management professionals; our belief that there is growing acceptance of fertility control as part of integrated pest management, but there is still resistance from some pest management companies to alter their established practices of utilizing non-liquid applications; our belief that introducing a soft bait fertility control product with equivalent efficacy but more in line with pest management companies' current methods will greatly accelerate the penetration of fertility control into pest management; our belief that this also provides a format that readily fits the requirements for consumer use through 'big box' retailers; and our belief that with 126% sales growth during the month of July 2023, we are well positioned for a strong second half of the year. Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the successful commercialization of our products; market acceptance of our products; our financial performance, including our ability to fund operations; our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements; and regulatory approval and regulation of our products and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investors: Robert Blum, Lytham Partners, LLC, 602-889-9700, [email protected] 

Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc., 928-779-4143

SENESTECH, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)


June 30,
2023

December 31,
2022

ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$              2,196

$              4,775

Accounts receivable, net

44

113

Prepaid expenses

330

378

Inventory, net

765

853

Total current assets

3,335

6,119

Right to use assets, operating leases

261

347

Property and equipment, net

245

294

Other noncurrent assets

22

22

Total assets

$              3,863

$              6,782




LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$                 120

$                 540

Accrued expenses

621

560

Current portion of operating lease liability

188

180

Deferred revenue

24

44

Total current liabilities

953

1,324

Operating lease liability, less current portion

83

179

Total liabilities

1,036

1,503

Stockholders' equity:


Common stock

3

1

Additional paid-in capital

129,057

127,481

Accumulated deficit

(126,233)

(122,203)

Total stockholders' equity

2,827

5,279

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$              3,863

$              6,782

SENESTECH, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenues, net

$                    305

$                    277

$                    538

$                    472

Cost of sales

163

141

304

246

Gross profit

142

136

234

226

Operating expenses:






Research and development

381

431

768

947

Selling, general and administrative

1,761

2,277

3,511

4,184

Total operating expenses

2,142

2,708

4,279

5,131

Loss from operations

(2,000)

(2,572)

(4,045)

(4,905)

Other income, net

7

3

15

4

Net loss

$              (1,993)

$              (2,569)

$              (4,030)

$              (4,901)

Weighted average shares outstanding — basic and diluted

2,860,874

610,635

2,208,162

610,543

Loss per share — basic and diluted

$                 (0.70)

$                 (4.21)

$                 (1.83)

$                 (8.03)

SenesTech Inc.

Itemized Reconciliation Between Net Loss and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net loss (as reported, GAAP)

$              (1,993)

$              (2,569)

$              (4,030)

$              (4,901)

Non-GAAP adjustments:






Interest income, net

(7)

(1)

(15)

(2)

Stock-based compensation expense

170

248

336

430

Reserve for future severance payments

119


119

Depreciation expense

33

47

69

113

Gain on sale of assets


(2)


(2)

Total non-GAAP adjustments

315

292

509

539

Adjusted EBITDA loss (non-GAAP)

$              (1,678)

$              (2,277)

$              (3,521)

$              (4,362)

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.

Also from this source

SenesTech to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, August 10, 2023

SenesTech Launches Isolate Bait System™ for Contrapest®

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.