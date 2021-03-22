SenesTech Announces Successful Completion of a Long Term Study of an Urban Deployment of ContraPest®

PHOENIX, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary, next generation technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, today announced the results of a long-term study of a deployment of ContraPest® in a large, east coast urban setting, with demonstrated, sustained success in reducing rat populations.

Data collected from cameras showed that Site A had a 94% reduction in rat activity and a 98% decline in juvenile rat photos since the start of monitoring. Site B had a 99% reduction in rat activity and 100% decline in juvenile rat photos during the same period. These results showed that the ContraPest deployment was efficacious at dramatically lowering the rat populations and limiting the number of juveniles born, thereby enhancing the results of the city's rodent control program.

These data demonstrated improved and sustained performance over the interim results the Company had previously announced after four months' study.

This east coast city has a high population density that leads to plentiful resources for rats in both commercial and residential properties. The city added ContraPest to its current program consistent with its comprehensive, integrated approach to rodent control, deploying 139 bait stations at 13 different locations as an initial step. The goal of the study was to determine the effectiveness of ContraPest at reducing the number of juvenile rats over time by preventing fertility, which simultaneously lowers the growth of the population. Two of the baiting locations were monitored by SenesTech using cameras to measure rat detection, counts and age demographics for a 12-month period during the pilot program.

Ken Siegel, CEO of SenesTech, commented, "These outstanding results can be applied to many urban settings throughout the country. As soon as the limitations from the pandemic ease, we will be able to share these results in more detail with government entities responsible for rodent control, including those in California who face additional challenges with the implementation of legislation limiting or eliminating the use of common rodenticides in pest control."

The city has indicated to SenesTech that it plans to continue to expand deployment throughout its jurisdiction as budgets and resources permit.

About SenesTech

SenesTech is changing the model for pest management by targeting one of the root causes of the problem: reproduction.

ContraPest® is an innovative technology with an approach that targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest® is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities. ContraPest® is designed, formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly.

We believe ContraPest® will establish a new paradigm in rodent control, resulting in a decreased reliance on lethal options. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. "Forward-looking statements" may be preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will," "should," "expected," "anticipates," "continue," "eventually," "believes," or "projected." Forward-looking statements include statements concerning continued or additional deployments or success of deployments and success of our products; the continued potential impact and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business; the Company's strategy and target marketing and markets; continuing the Company's vision; expected benefits of the Company's initiatives and continuation of those initiatives; the continuation or expansion of the use of ContraPest, including as a replacement for SGARs; demand for ContraPest; the Company's expectation regarding costs, expenses and cash and continuing its cost improvement plan; future financial results; and the Company's execution of its strategic business plan.

Investors should not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those made in the forward-looking statements, including as a result of various factors and other risks, such as market acceptance and demand for the Company's products, customers completing order commitments, the Company's ability to reduce costs and execute on its plans and continuing to believe it is following the best strategy, the Company having sufficient financing, and other factors identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they were made based on management's assumptions as of such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

