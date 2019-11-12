SenesTech Announces Update on Washington DC ContraPest® Deployment

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, announced today positive progress on current deployment and site updates for fertility control in the city of Washington DC.

"SenesTech agreed to provide a camera to DC Health in August 2019 to obtain information on how the rat populations in an alley in Adams Morgan was responding to ContraPest," said Brandy Pyzyna, Vice President of Scientific Operations. "The camera is programmed to take photographs to determine if the number of juveniles decreased over time. This is a rapid way to determine if fertility control is working."

After collaboratively reviewing all data points, DC Health saw 61% average consumption at the Adams Morgan alley. Furthermore, preliminary camera data indicates a 77% reduction in the proportion of juveniles to adults after the addition of ContraPest to DC Health's current rodent control program. This indicates that the rat population is decreasing with the consumption of ContraPest.

"We are pleased with the progress and collaboration in our partnership with DC Health, and we will continue to work with their team as they continue and expand the use of ContraPest," said Kenneth Siegel, SenesTech's CEO.

About SenesTech

SenesTech is changing the paradigm of pest management by targeting the root cause of the problem: reproduction.

ContraPest® is an innovative technology with an approach that targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest® is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities. ContraPest® is designed, formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly.

We believe ContraPest® will establish a new paradigm in rodent control, resulting in a decreased reliance on lethal options. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, our expectation regarding sales commitments, our expectation regarding the conversion of sales commitments and programs to revenue, our belief that our product is more humane, less harmful to the environment and more effective than traditional methods, and our belief that ContraPest will establish a new paradigm in rodent control without environmental effects of rodenticides. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

