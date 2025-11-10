SenesTech's Evolve® Rat Birth Control® Now Available Online at Lowes.com

E-Commerce Presence Marks a Gateway to In-Store Opportunities for Evolve™

SURPRISE, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), the leader in fertility control for managing animal pest populations, today announced that its groundbreaking Evolve® Rat Birth Control® product is now available to purchase online at Lowes.com. This expansion represents a major milestone in both consumer accessibility and retail distribution for the company.

Evolve Rat is the first and only soft bait that targets rat reproduction, reducing rat populations humanely and sustainably without the use of poisons. Widely deployed in agricultural, commercial, and municipal settings, Evolve Rat is now reaching millions of homeowners and do-it-yourself consumers through one of the nation's largest home improvement retailers.

"Launching on Lowes brings Evolve Rat directly to consumers where they already shop for home and garden solutions, and is part of our planned expansion through the retail channel. Lowes has over 1,700 stores and $11 billion in online sales, growing at nearly 10% per year," said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech CEO. "We believe that this is an important step in empowering homeowners with a safe, effective alternative to poisons and traps, while also advancing our growth strategy with a trusted national retail partner."

"Many retailers start new products on their e-commerce platform to assess overall potential," said Fruendt. "We believe we can make a compelling case with Lowes and other retailers for an expansion to an in-store offering," continued Fruendt.

Fruendt continued, "Two breeding rats can become 15,000 offspring in one year with sufficient food, water and shelter. The reality is you can't poison, drown, trap or gas them fast enough to keep up with this birthrate. While others are focused on increasing the death rate, we address the root cause of the issue by decreasing the birth rate."

Benefits for Consumers

Not a Poison : Safe to use around pets, wildlife, and children when used as directed.

: Safe to use around pets, wildlife, and children when used as directed. Long-Term Results : Reduces populations at the source—reproduction—rather than relying on constant lethal control.

: Reduces populations at the source—reproduction—rather than relying on constant lethal control. Easy to Use: Highly palatable soft bait designed for integration into existing pest control programs.

Significance for Investors

Evolve Rat's launch on Lowes.com represents a potentially significant growth opportunity. By entering this high-volume channel, SenesTech is strategically expanding Evolve Rat's retail footprint, positioning the brand for accelerated adoption, stronger revenue streams, and enhanced visibility among millions of potential customers who already trust Lowes for their home and business needs.

About SenesTech, Inc.

SenesTech is committed to creating healthier environments by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company's groundbreaking products, including Evolve rodent birth control, integrate seamlessly into pest management programs, significantly enhancing their effectiveness while reducing reliance on traditional poisons. SenesTech's mission is to create cleaner cities, more efficient businesses, and healthier communities with products that are humane, effective, and sustainable.

For more information, visit https://senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that the availability of Evolve Rate Birth Control on Lowes.com represents a major milestone in both consumer accessibility and retail distribution for the company; our belief that Evolve Rat is now reaching millions of homeowners and do-it-yourself consumers through one of the nation's largest home improvement retailers; our belief that our launch on Lowes.com is an important step in empowering homeowners with a safe, effective alternative to poisons and traps, while also advancing our growth strategy with a trusted national retail partner; our belief that we can make a compelling case with Lowes and other retailers for an expansion to an in-store offering; our belief that Evolve Rat's launch on Lowes.com represents a potentially significant growth opportunity; and our belief that by entering this high-volume channel, we are strategically expanding Evolve Rat's retail footprint, positioning the brand for accelerated adoption, stronger revenue streams, and enhanced visibility among millions of potential customers who already trust Lowes for their home and business needs. Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the successful commercialization of our products; market acceptance of our products; our financial performance, including our ability to fund operations; our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements; regulatory approval and regulation of our products; and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

