SenesTech, Inc. Announces $3.95 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

PHOENIX, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary, next generation technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 1,975,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.00 per share for gross proceeds of $3.95 million, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The offering is expected to close on or about March 23, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

SenesTech intends to use net proceeds from the registered direct offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-225712) relating to the registered direct offering of the shares of common stock described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and was declared effective on August 24, 2018. The offering of the shares of common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that forms a part of the registration statement. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained, when available, from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by calling (646) 975-6996 or by emailing [email protected] or at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

About SenesTech

SenesTech is changing the model for pest management by targeting one of the root causes of the problem: reproduction.

ContraPest® is an innovative technology with an approach that targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest® is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities. ContraPest® is designed, formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly.

We believe ContraPest® will establish a new paradigm in rodent control, resulting in a decreased reliance on lethal options. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. "Forward-looking statements" may be preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will," "should," "expected," "anticipates," "continue," "eventually," "believes," or "projected." Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the timing and certainty of the closing of the registered direct offering, anticipated use of the proceeds of the registered direct offering, and the Company's commercialization of its technology.

Investors should not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those made in the forward-looking statements, including as a result of various factors and other risks, such as market conditions, satisfaction of closing conditions, and other factors identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they were made based on management's assumptions as of such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

