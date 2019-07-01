SenesTech Joins the Russell Microcap Index

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, announced today that it has been added to the Russell Microcap® Index effective after the market close on Friday, June 28, 2019, as part of the Russell Indexes annual reconstitution.

Ken Siegel, Chief Executive Officer of SenesTech, said, "We are extremely pleased to have been selected to join the Russell Microcap Index. We believe this will significantly increase our visibility within the investment community and we look forward to increasing the public awareness of our EPA approved ContraPest, as a highly effective, proven, and eco-friendly solution to controlling rat populations."

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a leading global index provider creating and managing a wide range of indexes, data and analytic solutions to meet client needs across asset classes, style and strategies. Covering 98% of the investable market, FTSE Russell indexes offer a true picture of global markets, combined with the specialist knowledge gained from developing local benchmarks around the world.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

For more information on the Russell Indexes go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About SenesTech

SenesTech has developed and is in the process of commercializing a proprietary technology for managing animal pest populations, primarily rat populations, through fertility control. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, our expectation regarding sales commitments, our expectation regarding the conversion of sales commitments and programs to revenue, our belief that our product is more humane, less harmful to the environment and more effective than traditional methods, and our belief that ContraPest will establish a new paradigm in rodent control without environmental effects of rodenticides. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

