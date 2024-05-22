SenesTech Launches Evolve™ Fertility Control Solution for Rats on Amazon, the World's Largest Online Retailer

PHOENIX, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNES; "SenesTech" or the "Company"), the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, today announced that it has taken a significant step forward in the distribution of EvolveTM, the Company's minimum risk soft bait for the proactive control of rats, through the launch of a dedicated online store on Amazon, the world's largest online retailer.

To purchase Evolve on Amazon, please visit this link.

"Evolve isn't just a product; it's a paradigm shift in pest control," declares Joel Fruendt, the President and CEO of SenesTech. "Our mission from day one has been to provide consumers and professionals with a safe, effective, and convenient alternative to traditional poison-heavy pest control. Evolve has already garnered acclaim in the professional market since its launch at the beginning of the year. Now, it's poised to revolutionize how everyday consumers can safely and proactively combat rodent pests with its availability on Amazon."

Evolve addresses the fundamental issue of rodent overpopulation by focusing on their rapid reproduction rates. Evolve controls the population by reducing the rodent fertility, rather than trying to keep up with the growing numbers of an infestation with poisons alone. The active ingredient in Evolve has been shown to effectively reduce fertility in rodents in numerous independent studies. Evolve is highly palatable, easy to deploy, and offers diverse placement in many different environments.

"With Evolve, we're not just managing infestations; we're transforming the industry by stressing proactive rodent control. Remember, two rats, given sufficient food, water and harborage, will produce 15,000 offspring within the year," Mr. Fruendt continued.

It has been estimated that U.S. rodent pest management product sales are over $1 billion annually and are growing, with a fourth of that purchased via e-commerce. At the same time, regulators in California and other areas are putting more restrictions on the application of commonly used poisons, leading consumers and pest managers to seek new methods for control and ease of purchase options.

"The availability of Evolve on Amazon is expected to drive continued growth in our revolutionary fertility soft bait solution for years to come," Fruendt concluded.

About SenesTech

SenesTech is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company is an expert in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. SenesTech invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated minimum-risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. SenesTech strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households–with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable.

For more information, visit https://senestech.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that Evolve is a paradigm shift in pest control; our mission to provide consumers and professionals with a safe, effective, and convenient alternative to traditional poison-heavy pest control; our belief that Evolve is poised to revolutionize how everyday consumers can safely and proactively combat rodent pests with its availability on Amazon; our belief that with Evolve we are transforming the industry by stressing proactive rodent control; and our expectation that the availability of Evolve on Amazon will drive continued growth in our revolutionary fertility soft bait solution for years to come. Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the successful commercialization of our products; market acceptance of our products; our financial performance, including our ability to fund operations; our ability to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements; regulatory approval and regulation of our products; and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investors:

Robert Blum, Lytham Partners, LLC,

602-889-9700, [email protected]

Company:

Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc.,

928-779-4143 x825

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.