SenesTech Launches Evolve™ Rodent Birth Control on Walmart Marketplace

Significantly Expanding Market Reach

PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNES; "SenesTech" or the "Company"), a leader in fertility control solutions for managing animal pest populations, is excited to announce a significant expansion in the distribution of its groundbreaking rodent birth control product. Evolve™ Rat and Evolve™ Mouse are now available on Walmart Marketplace, one of the largest and most trusted eCommerce platforms in the world.

SenesTech developed its proprietary technology for managing rat and mouse populations—through fertility control. Evolve is the Company's minimum-risk soft bait, providing a proactive approach to rodent control without the use of traditional poisons. When used as directed, Evolve is safe for people, pets, wildlife and the environment because it's not a poison.

"Evolve was created because you cannot poison, trap or drown rodents fast enough without addressing the reproductive rate," said Joel Fruendt, President and CEO of SenesTech. "Restricting their ability to reproduce with continuous usage of Evolve results in a significant reduction in the population within 2-3 months. By bringing Evolve to Walmart Marketplace, we're now making it accessible to consumers across the U.S. who are looking for an innovative and humane way to tackle rodent infestations."

Evolve Rat and Evolve Mouse target the root cause of rodent overpopulation by controlling the fertility in both male and female rodents. Instead of simply reacting to rodent infestations with poisons, the active ingredient in Evolve has been shown to effectively lower fertility rates which significantly reduces populations. Plus, it's highly palatable, easy to use, and versatile for use in various environments, inside and out.

"With Evolve, we're not just treating infestations; we're changing the future of rodent control. Two rats, if left unchecked, can produce up to 15,000 offspring in a single year," Fruendt added.

Furthermore, as regulations in states like California increasingly restrict the use of traditional poisons, consumers and professionals alike are turning to innovative, non-poisonous solutions such as Evolve.

"Our expansion into Walmart Marketplace will contribute significantly to the continued growth and adoption of Evolve, helping more households and businesses make the shift to sustainable and humane pest management," concluded Fruendt.

About SenesTech

SenesTech is committed to creating healthier environments by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company is an expert in fertility control technologies and has pioneered products like ContraPest®, the only EPA-registered contraceptive for both male and female rats, and Evolve™, an EPA-designated minimum-risk contraceptive soft bait. Both products are designed to integrate seamlessly into pest management programs, significantly enhancing their effectiveness while reducing reliance on traditional poisons. SenesTech strives to create cleaner cities, more efficient businesses, and happier households with products that are humane, effective, and sustainable.

For more information, visit https://senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that Walmart Marketplace is one of the largest and most trusted eCommerce platforms in the world; our belief that you cannot poison, trap or drown rodents fast enough without addressing the reproductive rate; our belief that with Evolve, we're not just treating infestations, we're changing the future of rodent control; our belief that as regulations in states like California increasingly restrict the use of traditional poisons, consumers and professionals alike are turning to innovative, non-poisonous solutions such as Evolve; and our belief that our expansion into Walmart Marketplace will contribute significantly to the continued growth and adoption of Evolve, helping more households and businesses make the shift to sustainable and humane pest management. Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the successful commercialization of our products; market acceptance of our products; our financial performance, including our ability to fund operations; our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements; regulatory approval and regulation of our products; and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Investors:

Robert Blum, Lytham Partners, LLC

(602) 889-9700, [email protected]

Marketing:

Rochelle Paulet, Director of Marketing, SenesTech, Inc.

(928) 779-4143 x814

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.