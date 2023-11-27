SenesTech Launches EVOLVE Soft Bait Fertility Solution in California-based Ace Hardware Franchise Locations

PHOENIX, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, "SenesTech" or the "Company"), (www.senestech.com) the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, today announced the launch of Evolve™ Soft Bait ("Evolve") at Ace Hardware franchise locations in California. Evolve is the first and only soft bait product featuring breakthrough, next generation technology that targets rodent populations by using nonlethal methods to restrict fertility. The franchise has also recently began selling SenesTech's expanded line of fertility control products, including the Isolate™ and Elevate™ bait systems for ContraPest®. This marks the first time a traditional retail store has offered SenesTech's rodent fertility control solutions.

"California-based Scarborough Ace Hardware, as well as Scarborough Home and Garden, are the first retail outlets to commit to SenesTech's line. They will also be among the first in the U.S. to receive shipments of Evolve based on their recent preorder," commented Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We expect the penetration of retail and big box to rapidly accelerate, especially with the launch of Evolve and its retail friendly soft bait profile and packaging."

Evolve addresses the fundamental issue of rodent overpopulation by focusing on the rapid reproduction of rats. Evolve controls the population by reducing or eliminating the fertility of rats, rather than trying to keep up with the growing numbers of an infestation with poisons alone. The active ingredient in Evolve effectively reduces fertility in rodents in numerous independent studies. Evolve is highly palatable to rats, easy to deploy, offers diverse placement in many different environments and is priced competitively to rodenticide alternatives.

"Evolve was developed to offer customers a soft bait product that has similar efficacy to ContraPest, but in a format that is easier to deploy, and is ideally suited for use by do it yourself consumers. We are pleased to be partnering with the team at Scarborough Ace Hardware to provide their customers with an innovative solution to address their rodent issues," Fruendt expanded.

Crystal Maro from Scarborough Ace Hardware commented, "We put the ContraPest product line on the shelves recently and are already re-ordering due to high sales levels. The product is definitely starting to pick up, and with the Evolve soft bait now available, we expect interest and sales to accelerate. This area was overrun with rats after the CZU fire. Traps and poison can only get you so far, and both can cause harm to local wildlife and pets. People are very excited that there is an alternative."

About SenesTech

We are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. We are experts in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated minimum risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectation that the penetration of retail and big box will rapidly accelerate, especially with the launch of Evolve and its retail friendly solid profile and packaging. Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the successful commercialization of our products; market acceptance of our products; our financial performance, including our ability to fund operations; our ability to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements; and regulatory approval and regulation of our products and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

