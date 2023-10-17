SenesTech Launches Evolve™ Soft Bait for Rodent Fertility Control

The first and only soft bait product featuring breakthrough, next generation technology that targets rodent populations by using nonlethal methods to restrict fertility.

PHOENIX, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), the rodent fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, announces the launch of EvolveTM Soft Bait ("Evolve"), a solution designed to reduce fertility in rats. The minimum-risk solution is the first and only soft bait developed to control pest populations using a breakthrough technology that targets the rat population where it starts by restricting fertility through nonlethal methods.

Targeted to both the professional and consumer markets, Evolve™ Soft Bait is highly palatable to rats, easy to deploy, and offers diverse placement in many different environments including municipalities, parks, recreation facilities, sports venues, food processing facilities, correctional facilities, subways, medical facilities, agribusiness, zoos and residential locations.

SenesTech will offer Evolve™ Soft Bait for direct sale to pest management professionals, through distributors, on the Company's e-commerce portal and through big box retailers.

Evolve™ Soft Bait targets the root cause of pest problems–rats' ability to rapidly reproduce. The solution controls the population by controlling the fertility of rats, rather than trying to keep up with the growing numbers of an infestation.

Evolve™ Soft Bait's key benefits include:

Effective fertility control – The active ingredient in Evolve™ Soft Bait is proven to effectively reduce or eliminate fertility in rats, which reduces their population.

Long-term solution – Affects the population beginning after one to two breeding cycles (four to six weeks), resulting in reduced pregnancies and less pups born.

User-friendly format – The soft bait format is designed to be familiar and convenient for professionals and consumers alike to deploy.

Highly palatable – The contraceptive bait is attractive and palatable to rats and lacks negative side effects that cause rats to become bait averse; rats continue to consume it, bringing greater results. 

Addresses infestation source – Designed to address pest infestations at the source, by reducing the birth rate.

Integrates with pest management programs – Works in tandem with traditional rodent control products to provide long-term solutions.

"Evolve™ was developed to offer customers a soft bait product that has similar efficacy to ContraPest®, but in a format that is easier to deploy and predominantly used in the rodenticide market," said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's president and CEO. "Evolve™ is ideal for use by professionals in a format they can use daily in their integrated pest management programs, as well as being available to the consumer market through e-commerce or big box stores, which will expand our reach to a broader array of customers. The addition of Evolve™ to our portfolio of fertility control products will geometrically increase our addressable market."

Evolve™ Soft Bait joins SenesTech's line of pest control solutions including ContraPest®, a highly palatable liquid rat contraceptive bait. For more information on Evolve Soft Bait visit https://senestech.com/evolve and for SenesTech's suite of solutions, visit: https://senestech.com

About SenesTech
SenesTech is an expert in animal fertility control. The company's passion is to create a healthy environment by better controlling animal pest populations. Keeping an inescapable truth in mind—that two rats and their descendants can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 pups after a year—SenesTech invented ContraPest®, the only U.S. EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve minimum risk soft bait. Our products fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, greatly improving the overall goal of effective pest management.

SenesTech strives for clean cities, efficient businesses, and happy households – with a product designed to be effective and sustainable. The company is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal populations through fertility control.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others our belief that Evolve™ Soft Bait is a minimum-risk solution that is the first and only soft bait developed to control pest populations using a breakthrough technology that targets the rat population where it starts by restricting fertility in rats through nonlethal methods; our belief that Evolve™ Soft Bait is highly palatable to rats, easy to deploy, and offers diverse placement in many different environments, including municipalities, parks, recreation facilities, sports venues, food processing facilities, correctional facilities, subways, medical facilities, agribusiness, zoos and residences; our plans to offer Evolve™ for direct sale to pest management professionals, through distributors, on the Company's e-commerce portal and through big box retailers; our belief that Evolve™ is ideal for use by professionals in a format they can use daily in their integrated pest management programs, as well as being available to the consumer market through e-commerce or big box stores, which will expand our reach to a broader array of customers; our expectation that the addition of Evolve™ to our portfolio of fertility control products will geometrically increase our addressable market; and our expectation to make the product available to consumers later this quarter.  Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the impacts and implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the successful commercialization of our products, market acceptance of our products, regulatory approval and regulation of our products and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2022. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: 
Investors: Robert Blum, Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz, Lytham Partners, LLC,
602-889-9700, [email protected]

Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc.,
928-779-4143

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.

