SenesTech Launches Evolve™ Soft Bait for Rodent Fertility Control

The first and only soft bait product featuring breakthrough, next generation technology that targets rodent populations by using nonlethal methods to restrict fertility.

PHOENIX, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), the rodent fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, announces the launch of EvolveTM Soft Bait ("Evolve"), a solution designed to reduce fertility in rats. The minimum-risk solution is the first and only soft bait developed to control pest populations using a breakthrough technology that targets the rat population where it starts by restricting fertility through nonlethal methods.

Targeted to both the professional and consumer markets, Evolve™ Soft Bait is highly palatable to rats, easy to deploy, and offers diverse placement in many different environments including municipalities, parks, recreation facilities, sports venues, food processing facilities, correctional facilities, subways, medical facilities, agribusiness, zoos and residential locations.

SenesTech will offer Evolve™ Soft Bait for direct sale to pest management professionals, through distributors, on the Company's e-commerce portal and through big box retailers.

Evolve™ Soft Bait targets the root cause of pest problems–rats' ability to rapidly reproduce. The solution controls the population by controlling the fertility of rats, rather than trying to keep up with the growing numbers of an infestation.

Evolve™ Soft Bait's key benefits include:

Effective fertility control – The active ingredient in Evolve™ Soft Bait is proven to effectively reduce or eliminate fertility in rats, which reduces their population.

Long-term solution – Affects the population beginning after one to two breeding cycles (four to six weeks), resulting in reduced pregnancies and less pups born.

User-friendly format – The soft bait format is designed to be familiar and convenient for professionals and consumers alike to deploy.

Highly palatable – The contraceptive bait is attractive and palatable to rats and lacks negative side effects that cause rats to become bait averse; rats continue to consume it, bringing greater results.

Addresses infestation source – Designed to address pest infestations at the source, by reducing the birth rate.

Integrates with pest management programs – Works in tandem with traditional rodent control products to provide long-term solutions.

"Evolve™ was developed to offer customers a soft bait product that has similar efficacy to ContraPest®, but in a format that is easier to deploy and predominantly used in the rodenticide market," said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's president and CEO. "Evolve™ is ideal for use by professionals in a format they can use daily in their integrated pest management programs, as well as being available to the consumer market through e-commerce or big box stores, which will expand our reach to a broader array of customers. The addition of Evolve™ to our portfolio of fertility control products will geometrically increase our addressable market."

Evolve™ Soft Bait joins SenesTech's line of pest control solutions including ContraPest®, a highly palatable liquid rat contraceptive bait. For more information on Evolve Soft Bait visit https://senestech.com/evolve and for SenesTech's suite of solutions, visit: https://senestech.com

About SenesTech

SenesTech is an expert in animal fertility control. The company's passion is to create a healthy environment by better controlling animal pest populations. Keeping an inescapable truth in mind—that two rats and their descendants can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 pups after a year—SenesTech invented ContraPest®, the only U.S. EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve minimum risk soft bait. Our products fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, greatly improving the overall goal of effective pest management.

SenesTech strives for clean cities, efficient businesses, and happy households – with a product designed to be effective and sustainable. The company is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal populations through fertility control.

