SenesTech's Evolve™ Fertility Control Solution for Rats To Be Deployed in the U.S. Virgin Islands

PHOENIX, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNES; "SenesTech" or the "Company"), the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, today announced that Evolve™, the Company's minimum risk soft bait for the proactive control of rats, will be deployed in the U.S Virgin Islands as part of an international effort to control invasive species in environmentally sensitive areas. This effort is administered by the Wild Ecology Group.

"The Wild Ecology Group sees Evolve as part of a long term, sustainable solution to invasive species proliferation and is being rolled out to over 60 islands in our care," said Nick Morrison of the Wild Ecology Group. "Ultimately, Evolve will be our 'standard of care' as we assess our programs worldwide."

"The initial multi-pallet order is already en route to the U.S. Virgin Islands, and we have reserved The Wild Ecology's regular order in our production schedule," said Joel Fruendt, the President and CEO of SenesTech.

Evolve addresses the fundamental issue of rodent overpopulation by focusing on their rapid reproduction rates. Evolve proactively controls the population by reducing rodent fertility, rather than trying to keep up with the growing numbers of an infestation with poisons alone. The active ingredient in Evolve has been shown to effectively reduce fertility in rodents in numerous independent studies. Evolve is highly palatable, easy to deploy, and offers diverse placement in many different environments.

About SenesTech

SenesTech is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company is an expert in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. SenesTech invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated minimum-risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. SenesTech strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households–with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable.

For more information, visit https://senestech.com/.

