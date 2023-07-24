SenesTech Launches Isolate Bait System™ for Contrapest®

Single step deployment system increases market potential while reducing install times by 80%

Incorporates Enhanced ContraPest Formulation for Improved Performance in the Field

PHOENIX, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, "SenesTech" or the "Company"), (www.senestech.com) the rodent fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats, announced the launch of a new delivery system for ContraPest®, the Isolate Bait System™. This system also incorporates an enhanced formulation of ContraPest that is expected to provide improved performance of the fertility control bait in the field. The Isolate is paired with a new bait station that is more efficient and economical.

Product Overview: The Isolate Bait System is specifically designed based on customer demands for a more efficient and easier-to-use bait system.

Quick and Easy Deployment

With a simple peel-off seal, the Isolate Bait System allows for rapid placement and setup, with users showing up to 80% reduction in time and effort

User-Friendly Design

The integrated tank-tray unit is designed for ease of use, catering to both professionals and the do-it-yourself market.

Convenient Size

With a compact 8 fl. oz. size, it is manageable and suitable for all users, enhancing the overall experience, and is recyclable!

Increased Efficiency

The new design, along with an enhanced formulation, ensures improved performance in the field, providing superior results.

Enhanced Servicing Experience

By combining the tank and tray into one unit, this system simplifies the servicing process, making maintenance quicker and easier.

"The design of the Isolate Bait System comes directly from customer requests, who wanted to maintain the efficacy of ContraPest, but make the deployment and servicing quicker and easier. The design combines the tank and tray into one unit, and deployment is a simple placement and peel off seal. This simplicity and convenience will expand our addressable market to a broader array of customers and accelerate revenue growth as more customers find alternatives that fit their needs better," said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's President and CEO.

"Concurrently, we are introducing an enhanced formulation that will improve the product's performance in a wide variety of environmental conditions," continued Mr. Fruendt.

"Consumers will benefit from these innovative advancements, and we expect that these expanded product offerings will help accelerate revenue growth," concluded Mr. Fruendt.

The ContraPest delivery options now include:

Isolate Bait System Ease of use and convenience Elevate Bait System Targeted for above ground infestations Ultimate T&T Bait System Larger size for professional use

About SenesTech

We are the experts in rat fertility control. Our passion is to create a healthy environment by better controlling rat pest populations. We keep an inescapable truth in mind. Two rats and their descendants can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 pups after a year. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats. ContraPest fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, greatly improving the overall goal of effective rat management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses, and happy households – with a product that was designed to be effective and sustainable without killing rats. At SenesTech, we are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal populations through fertility control.

For more information and to order, visit https://contrapeststore.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectation that the enhanced formulation of ContraPest will provide improved performance of the fertility control bait in the field; our belief that the new design of the Isolate Bait System, along with an enhanced formulation, ensures improved performance in the field and higher acceptance by rats, providing superior results; our belief that the enhanced formulation of ContraPest will improve the product's performance in a wide variety of environmental conditions; our belief that rats may prefer the new delivery system; and our belief that our expanded product offerings will help accelerate revenue growth as customers find alternatives that fit their needs better. Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the impacts and implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the successful commercialization of our products, market acceptance of our products, regulatory approval and regulation of our products and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investors: Robert Blum, Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz, Lytham Partners, LLC,

602-889-9700, [email protected]

Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc.,

928-779-4143

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.