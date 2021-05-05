SenesTech Launches New Brand and Website for ContraPest® "The Pest Control Difference"

PHOENIX, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) announced today the launch of its new brand campaign, "The Pest Control Difference" featuring ContraPest® which is revolutionizing pest management by targeting rodent reproduction. As the industry leader in fertility management, ContraPest® is bringing to pest control a highly effective and sustainable addition to integrated pest management (IPM). The rebrand represents SenesTech's evolution from a science-based research company to a solutions-based, environmentally responsible, commercial company providing a new and proven tool to pest control management for the 21st century.

After more than five years of successful testing and deployment in municipal, agricultural, commercial, and residential locations, ContraPest® has demonstrated success in reducing rat populations in a non-lethal, proactive manner. ContraPest® targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations. Dispensed in a highly palatable, sweet liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities, ContraPest® does not pose a risk for handlers and non-target populations of wildlife, livestock, and pets.

"The Pest Control Difference" rebrand provides a platform for SenesTech's new initiatives which include:

Partnerships and collaborations with key distributors, like Agri-Turf Distributing, Veseris, BWI Companies, and pest management professionals (PMPs) to improve customer satisfaction through the addition of ContraPest fertility management into their pest management programs.

Addition of Field Sales staff in key regions to address customer needs and support channel partners.

Two new websites (https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com) focused on our unique and innovative approach to fertility control, and how to best incorporate ContraPest ® into an IPM program.

into an IPM program. A loyalty and rewards program called Rodent Rewards to allow customers the opportunity to earn rewards for purchases and for referring their friends.

"This will prove especially timely as we are no longer considered a restricted use product in California, and are greatly increasing our efforts in that state," said Steve Krause, EVP of Commercialization. "We have a strong track record of increasing the effectiveness of existing IPM programs. ContraPest® is a significant addition to rodent pest control programs, as it dramatically improves overall effectiveness. With new restrictions placed on some lethal rodenticides, there is a growing need for new solutions to help control rat populations. ContraPest can make that difference," said Kenneth Siegel, CEO of SenesTech. "We are working with the industry to shape the future of the pest control by adding fertility control to the status quo."

ContraPest® has been approved for use by the Environmental Protection Agency and is licensed for use in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

About SenesTech

SenesTech is changing the model for pest management by targeting one of the root causes of the problem: reproduction. ContraPest® is an innovative technology with an approach that targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest® is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities. ContraPest® is designed, formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly.

We believe ContraPest® will establish a new paradigm in rodent control, resulting in a decreased reliance on lethal options. For more information visit the SenesTech website at https://senestech.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause future or actual results to differ materially due to a number of factors and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, our belief that ContraPest® will establish a new paradigm in rodent control and that ContraPest® will increase the effectiveness of rodent control in all IPM programs. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Investor: Robert Blum, Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz, Lytham Partners, LLC, 602-889-9700, [email protected]

Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc., 928-779-4143

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.

