SenesTech Names Nicole Williams as Chief Revenue Officer

PHOENIX, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, "SenesTech" or the "Company"), (www.senestech.com) the rodent fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats, ContraPest®, today reported the appointment of Nicole Williams as Chief Revenue Officer. Ms. Williams was previously Chief Strategy Officer, and this appointment is part of an expansion and restructuring of the sales organization and commercialization efforts.

The restructuring of the team comes after yet another quarter and fiscal year of record revenue, and will position the Company to further focus on revenue in 2023. The Company has expanded its field sales organization to seven (7), deployed by geography with leadership in both the East and West. Always innovating and improving customer service, the Company is also growing the commercial team by bringing on an E-Commerce Manager to increase product education, awareness, and accessibility to purchase.

"Last year's revenue was largely growth within existing customers, which speaks to having an effective product that delivers value," said Nicole Williams, SenesTech's Chief Revenue Officer. "We are starting this year with a strong regional focus on new customer acquisition. With an expanded commercial team and new depths of vertical industry knowledge we are getting in front of decision makers, tightening the sales cycle, and driving revenue."

"Based on a surge of acceptance, we are re-deploying and focusing our direct sales efforts by putting our reps closer to the customers. Nicole will lead this team, expand the e-commerce growth strategy, and grow revenue in key business verticals in the pest management and other professional markets. We are focused on taking the foundation built in 2022 and accelerating beyond the 2X growth rate," said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's CEO.

The Company will be releasing its fourth quarter financials in March, 2023.

About SenesTech

We are the experts in rat fertility control. Our passion is to create a healthy environment by better controlling rat pest populations. We keep an inescapable truth in mind. Two rats and their descendants can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 pups after a year. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats. ContraPest fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, greatly improving the overall goal of effective rat management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses, and happy households – with a product that was designed to be effective and sustainable without killing rats. At SenesTech, we are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal populations through fertility control.

