SenesTech Presents ContraPest® At PEAK 2023 Poultry Show

PHOENIX, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, "SenesTech" or the "Company"), (www.senestech.com) the rodent fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats, ContraPest®, recently concluded participation at PEAK 2023, the largest trade show in the United States focused on poultry.

The Midwest Poultry Federation (MPF) was founded in 1971 as a 501(c)6 nonprofit organization and held its first convention in Minneapolis in 1972. This year's event featured 250+ exhibitors along with another 2000 visitors. Doubling the size from last year and taking up two full exhibit Centers at the Minneapolis Convention Center, this event featured the top companies in the industry as well as large regional players dedicated to the poultry industry.

"PEAK is the premier trade show for the poultry industry and proved an ideal venue to showcase the economic and productivity benefits ContraPest can provide when added to other integrated pest management tools," said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's CEO. "It was gratifying to learn that the benefits of ContraPest are becoming known, as customers with successful deployments spread the word through the industry."

Mr. Fruendt continued, "We used this conference to directly connect with the top poultry producers in the country, who have requested specific information about how to deploy in their networks. Most were also quite interested in the Elevate SystemTM, which directly targets roof rats in a way that no other delivery system can. Many had heard of the positive reports from Agrecom, a major pest management firm focused on this sector, as they had a booth at the show and were actively promoting ContraPest."

"The poultry market is a vast opportunity for us, with an addressable market size of close to $200 million. It is also one wherein we have compelling data on infestation reduction and economic benefit. In deployments, we and our PMP partners were able to demonstrate sustained reductions in rat population of 95%. Furthermore, in one deployment, the customer reported more than $600,000 saved in labor, loss, and damage, with a modest $5,000 investment in ContraPest," concluded Mr. Fruendt.

About SenesTech

We are the experts in rat fertility control. Our passion is to create a healthy environment by better controlling rat pest populations. We keep an inescapable truth in mind. Two rats and their descendants can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 pups after a year. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats. ContraPest fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, greatly improving the overall goal of effective rat management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses, and happy households – with a product that was designed to be effective and sustainable without killing rats. At SenesTech, we are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal populations through fertility control.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that PEAK proved an ideal venue to showcase the economic and productivity benefits ContraPest can provide when added to other integrated pest management tools; and our belief that the benefits of ContraPest are becoming known, as customers with successful deployments spread the word throughout the industry. Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the impacts and implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the successful commercialization of our products, market acceptance of our products, regulatory approval and regulation of our products and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

