SenesTech Signs Poppe Enterprises for Evolve™ Distribution in Grain Management Market

News provided by

SenesTech, Inc.

29 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

PHOENIX, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNES; "SenesTech" or the "Company"), the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, today announces a signed distribution agreement with Poppe Enterprises LLC, a distributor and pest management firm focused on the grain management market, serving Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Kansas, Wyoming, Iowa and Colorado. Poppe Enterprises will be a stocking distributor for Evolve™ soft bait and has placed its initial stocking order.

Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's President and CEO, said: "Grain storage operations have unique challenges when it comes to rodent pest control. Poisons are highly regulated and are tricky to use without contamination, and traps are expensive and time-consuming to maintain. The non-poison Evolve soft bait, with its minimum risk EPA designation, reasonable cost, and proven efficacy, provides a new tool for this widespread market.

"We are partnering with a leader and innovator in grain management and pest control, Poppe Enterprises. Poppe Enterprises has a keen focus on innovation, safety, and sustainability, and a strong reputation in this substantial market. Their presence and market knowledge will mean immediate penetration of the Evolve product."

Evolve addresses the fundamental issue of rodent overpopulation by focusing on the rapid reproduction of rats. Evolve controls the population by reducing or eliminating the fertility of rats, rather than trying to keep up with the growing numbers of an infestation with poisons alone. The active ingredient in Evolve effectively reduced fertility in rodents in numerous independent studies. Evolve is highly palatable to rats, easy to deploy, offers diverse placement in many different environments and is priced competitively to rodenticide alternatives.

The grain market represents a significant opportunity for Evolve. Rodents are responsible for destroying nearly 20% of the world's stored food supply due to consumption and contamination.

About SenesTech
We are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations, applying our expertise in fertility control. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated minimum-risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Poppe Enterprises' market presence and knowledge will mean immediate penetration of the Evolve product and our belief that the grain market represents a significant opportunity for Evolve. Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the impacts and implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the successful commercialization of our products, market acceptance of our products, regulatory approval and regulation of our products and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:
Investors:
Robert Blum, Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz, Lytham Partners, LLC,
602-889-9700, [email protected]

Company:
Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc.,
928-779-4143 x825

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.

Also from this source

SenesTech to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Lytham Partners 2024 Investor Select Conference on February 1, 2024

SenesTech to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Lytham Partners 2024 Investor Select Conference on February 1, 2024

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) today announced that Joel Fruendt, Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, will...
SenesTech Partners with Global Leader in Irrigation Solutions to Expand Evolve™ Soft Bait to Open Field Agriculture Applications

SenesTech Partners with Global Leader in Irrigation Solutions to Expand Evolve™ Soft Bait to Open Field Agriculture Applications

SenesTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNES; "SenesTech" or the "Company"), the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, today announces the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Contracts

Image1

Animals & Pets

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.