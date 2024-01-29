SenesTech Signs Poppe Enterprises for Evolve™ Distribution in Grain Management Market

PHOENIX, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNES; "SenesTech" or the "Company"), the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, today announces a signed distribution agreement with Poppe Enterprises LLC, a distributor and pest management firm focused on the grain management market, serving Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Kansas, Wyoming, Iowa and Colorado. Poppe Enterprises will be a stocking distributor for Evolve™ soft bait and has placed its initial stocking order.

Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's President and CEO, said: "Grain storage operations have unique challenges when it comes to rodent pest control. Poisons are highly regulated and are tricky to use without contamination, and traps are expensive and time-consuming to maintain. The non-poison Evolve soft bait, with its minimum risk EPA designation, reasonable cost, and proven efficacy, provides a new tool for this widespread market.

"We are partnering with a leader and innovator in grain management and pest control, Poppe Enterprises. Poppe Enterprises has a keen focus on innovation, safety, and sustainability, and a strong reputation in this substantial market. Their presence and market knowledge will mean immediate penetration of the Evolve product."

Evolve addresses the fundamental issue of rodent overpopulation by focusing on the rapid reproduction of rats. Evolve controls the population by reducing or eliminating the fertility of rats, rather than trying to keep up with the growing numbers of an infestation with poisons alone. The active ingredient in Evolve effectively reduced fertility in rodents in numerous independent studies. Evolve is highly palatable to rats, easy to deploy, offers diverse placement in many different environments and is priced competitively to rodenticide alternatives.

The grain market represents a significant opportunity for Evolve. Rodents are responsible for destroying nearly 20% of the world's stored food supply due to consumption and contamination.

About SenesTech

We are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations, applying our expertise in fertility control. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated minimum-risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com.

