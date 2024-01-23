SenesTech to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Lytham Partners 2024 Investor Select Conference on February 1, 2024

PHOENIX, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) today announced that Joel Fruendt, Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners 2024 Investor Select Conference, taking place virtually on February 1, 2024.

Company Webcast

The webcasted fireside chat will take place at 2:45pm ET on Thursday, February 1, 2024. The webcast can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham10/snes/2108880 or on the Company's website at https://senestech.investorroom.com/. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected] or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/select2024invreg/.

Further information on the conference is available at https://lythampartners.com/select2024.

About SenesTech

We are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. We are experts in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated minimum-risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com.

Safe Harbor Statement The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. "Forward-looking statements" may be preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will," "should," "expected," "anticipates," "continue," "eventually," "believes," or "projected." Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the potential impact and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results of operations and financial performance; any measures the Company has and may take in response to COVID-19 and any expectations the Company may have with respect thereto; the Company's strategy and target marketing and markets; continuing the Company's vision; expected benefits of the Company's initiatives and continuation of those initiatives; deployment of the Company's product; the continuation or expansion of the use of ContraPest; demand for ContraPest; the Company's expectation regarding costs, expenses and cash and continuing its cost improvement plan; future financial results; and the Company's execution of its strategic business plan.

Investor: Robert Blum, Lytham Partners, LLC, 602-889-9700, [email protected]

Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc., 928-779-4143

