SenesTech To Present at Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Conference

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary technologies for managing rat populations through fertility control, announced today Loretta Mayer, Chair, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of SenesTech, and Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, will present at a Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 2:00pm ET (11:00am PT). The presentation is available online with interested parties able to participate by following the webcast links below at the time of the presentation.

The presentation will include an update on sales trends and prospects. Interested parties can listen and will be able to ask the speakers questions in real-time.

Date: November 1, 2018 Time: 2:00 pm ET / 11:00am PT Webcast: http://senestech.investorroom.com or by accessing the link here.

A replay of the presentation will be available on demand following the conclusion of the live event.

About SenesTech

SenesTech has developed and is in the process of commercializing a proprietary technology for managing animal pest populations, primarily rat populations, through fertility control. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties and describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies. Forward looking statements are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "believe," "plan," "will" or "should," "continue," "expect," "anticipates," "eventually," "projected" or other comparable terminology. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to: our expectations regarding our utilization of operating cash, our expectations regarding operating results, and our expectations related to our product messaging and distribution relationships. You should not unduly rely on forward looking statements because such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investor: Robert Blum, Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz, Lytham Partners, LLC, 602-889-9700, senestech@lythampartners.com

Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc., 928-779-4143

