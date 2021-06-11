SenesTech to Present at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference

PHOENIX, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, announced today that it will present at the Lytham Partners Spring 2021 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 11:45am ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at https://senestech.investorroom.com/. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay following the live event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which runs from June 14, 2021 through June 16, 2021. To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected] or register at www.lythampartners.com/summer2021invreg.

About SenesTech

SenesTech is changing the model for pest management by targeting one of the root causes of the problem: reproduction.

ContraPest® is an innovative technology with an approach that targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest® is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities. ContraPest® is designed, formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly.

We believe ContraPest® will establish a new paradigm in rodent control, resulting in a decreased reliance on lethal options. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

