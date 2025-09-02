SenesTech's Evolve™ Deployments Expanded to Additional Chicago Neighborhoods

SURPRISE, Ariz., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNES), a pioneer in fertility control solutions for managing rodent populations, today confirmed the latest order for its innovative rodent control solution, Evolve™ Rat Birth Control, to be deployed in Chicago's Old Town Special Service Area #48 (SSA #48).

The new initiative, led by the Old Town Merchants and Residents Association (OTMRA), is focused on improving sanitation and public health in one of Chicago's most historic and vibrant neighborhoods. Planned deployment includes strategic alleyways throughout the SSA, which spans key commercial and residential areas bounded roughly by Division Street, North Avenue, Wells Street, and Clark Street.

"Rodent issues in dense urban environments like Old Town are persistent and complex," said Colleen Sweeney, SSA #48 Program Manager. "By using Evolve, we are addressing the issue at the root—rodent reproduction—without introducing harmful poisons that could affect pets, wildlife, and our waterways."

SSA #48 serves as a vital economic engine for the Near North Side, supporting over 200 businesses and thousands of residents within approximately 0.6 square miles. The area is known for its blend of historic architecture, entertainment venues, and active residential community. The deployment of Evolve supports the SSA's broader mission to create a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable neighborhood environment.

This program builds on similar successful efforts in cities such as New York, Boston, and Baltimore, where fertility control has been integrated into long-term pest management strategies. Evolve is a soft bait designed to reduce the fertility of both male and female rats. It is classified by the EPA as a minimum-risk pesticide and is non-toxic to non-target animals, making it suitable for urban settings.

"Old Town's leadership on this initiative demonstrates the growing momentum behind effective, humane and sustainable rodent control," said Joel Fruendt, President and CEO of SenesTech. "We are pleased to support Chicago's efforts as the only provider of rodent birth control products that are EPA-compliant."

About SenesTech, Inc.

SenesTech is committed to creating healthier environments by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company's groundbreaking products, including Evolve rodent birth control, integrate seamlessly into pest management programs, significantly enhancing their effectiveness while reducing reliance on traditional poisons. SenesTech's mission is to create cleaner cities, more efficient businesses, and healthier communities with products that are humane, effective, and sustainable.

For more information, visit https://senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, the planned deployment of Evolve in Chicago's Old Town Special Service Area #48 and our belief that Old Town's leadership on this initiative demonstrates the growing momentum behind effective, humane and sustainable rodent control. Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the successful commercialization of our products; market acceptance of our products; our financial performance, including our ability to fund operations; our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements; regulatory approval and regulation of our products; and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

