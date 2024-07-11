Senhwa Biosciences Announces IND Submission to US FDA for the Phase I/II study of Silmitasertib (CX-4945) in children and young adults with relapsed refractory solid tumors

TAIPEI, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. (TPEx: 6492), announced IND Submission to US FDA for the Phase I/II study of Silmitasertib (CX-4945) in combination with chemotherapy in children and young adults with relapsed refractory solid tumors. This investigator-initiated trial (IIT) will be conducted by the Penn State Health Children's Hospital and the prestigious Beat Childhood Cancer Research Consortium, a group of over 50 universities and children's hospitals, based at Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey, Pa., that offers a worldwide network of pediatric cancer clinical trials. The funding is sponsored by the Four Diamonds Foundation, with Senhwa Biosciences providing the investigational drug, Silmitasertib (CX-4945).

The clinical trial is conducted in two phases: the first phase focuses on establishing the safety and dosage of Silmitasertib (CX-4945) in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors, while the second phase evaluates its efficacy and potential as a novel treatment option.

As high CK2 activity is noted across several pediatric cancers, including neuroblastoma, Ewing sarcoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, osteosarcoma, medulloblastoma, and liposarcoma. Recent study has shown that CK2 is one of the key kinases that is essential for maintaining the stabilization of MYCN protein, the oncogenic driver in neuroblastoma. In view of the anti-tumor activity of CK2 inhibitor, the Beat Childhood Cancer Research Consortium at The Pennsylvania State University regards Silmitasertib (CX-4945) high therapeutic potential of treating pediatric cancers.

Neuroblastoma is the most common type of solid malignant tumor in children, aside from brain tumors and lymphomas. Over 90% of cases are diagnosed before the age of 5. 70% of patients already have metastatic disease by the time symptoms appear, and the 20-year survival rate is only around 30%. In the US, there are 700-800 new cases each year, accounting for about 6% of childhood cancers, meeting the definition of a rare disease.

Senhwa Biosciences is planning to apply for Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPD) for Silmitasertib (CX-4945) for the treatment of neuroblastoma. If these designations are granted and the drug is successfully commercialized, the company would obtain a Priority Review Voucher (PRV). The holder of a PRV can designate any future human drug application to receive priority review, potentially shortening the review time to 6 months, which could accelerate the timeline for the company (or its partners) to bring other products to market.

The clinical trial design also includes Ewing's sarcoma and osteosarcoma, which are common pediatric bone cancers with poor prognoses, representing unmet medical needs.

