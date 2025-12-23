Senhwa Biosciences Highlights AI-Validated Oncology Platform and Strategic Clinical Collaborations Targeting Next-Generation Immuno-Oncology products at Its 2025 Annual Investor Conference

TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. (TPEx: 6492), a clinical stage companies focusing on development of first-in-class therapeutics for oncology, rare diseases, and infectious diseases, today outlined continued progress across its AI-enabled drug development platform at its 2025 annual investor conference, reinforcing its strategic position as the global immuno-oncology landscape enters a period of generational transition.

Global blockbuster immune-oncology products now face major patent expirations before 2030 pharmaceutical companies are either actively developing or acquiring next-generation assets that are highly combinable, scalable across multiple tumor types with potential of becoming treatment standard in different types of cancers. Senhwa is addressing this demand through an integrated strategy that combines artificial intelligence validation, precision clinical development, and global pharmaceutical partnerships.

Recently, Google DeepMind applied its latest C2S-Scale biological AI model to analyze more than 4,000 drug candidates and identified Senhwa's lead compound Silmitasertib (CX-4945) as the most potential compound to revigorate immune system to combat with cancer. The study, supported by Google's computing infrastructure, DeepMind's proprietary AI models, and preclinical validation conducted by Yale University, demonstrated that CX-4945 significantly enhances tumor antigen presentation—an essential mechanism for improving immune recognition of cancer cells.

This independent third-party validation highlights the potential of CX-4945 as an immune-sensitizing agent and represents a notable milestone in the application of AI to oncology drug discovery. By addressing the long-standing challenge of immunologically "cold" tumors, which had limited response to immunotherapy, CX-4945 has a unique position in the rapidly expanding field of cold-to-hot tumor conversion.

In parallel, Senhwa continues to advance its clinical pipeline through strategic international collaboration. The company recently announced a clinical collaboration with BeOne Medicines to evaluate Senhwa's lead candidate, Pidnarulex (CX-5461), in combination with BeOne's commercially approved, best-in-class PD-1 inhibitor tislelizumab. The initial focus of the collaboration includes pancreatic cancer and advanced solid tumors, including immunotherapy-resistant melanoma.

CX-5461 is a first-in-class small molecule with a differentiated dual mechanism of action that stabilizes DNA G-quadruplex (G4) structures while inhibiting RNA polymerase I (Pol I). This dual activity induces replication stress in tumor cells and activates the innate immune cGAS–STING pathway, effectively converting immune-cold tumors into immune-active environments. Robust preclinical data supports the application of CX-5461 in enhancing the efficacy of existing immunotherapies and becoming the ideal candidate for combination therapy with immune-oncology products.

Senhwa believes this pathway-level, multi-target strategic approach positions CX-5461 as a potential next-generation treatment back bone in cancers where immunotherapy is used, rather than positioning the compound as a single-asset or indication-specific solution. This strategic positioning has attracted interest from global pharmaceutical companies seeking high value added platform assets, as reflected by ongoing and prior collaborations involving leading multinational partners.

Looking ahead, Senhwa expects multiple value-driving catalysts over the next one to three years, including clinical data readouts for CX-5461 and CX-4945, expansion of global partnerships, potential licensing collaborations, and increased visibility at major international medical conferences such as ASCO, AACR, and ESMO.

"Senhwa has transitioned beyond early-stage discovery and development into a company building a scalable, AI-validated oncology platform," said the Company. "At a pivotal moment for immuno-oncology, we are focused on advancing differentiated science with the potential to create long-term value for patients, partners, and shareholders."

SOURCE Senhwa Biosciences, Inc.