Senhwa Biosciences Signs Major Strategic MOU with Y Combinator-Backed AI Biotech Company CellType to Accelerate the Evolution of CX-4945 into Version 2.0 and Reshape the Global Immunotherapy Landscape

TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. (TPEx: 6492), a clinical stage company focusing on development of first-in-class therapeutics for oncology, rare diseases, and infectious diseases, today announced the signing of a major strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with CellType, an AI-driven biotech company backed by Y Combinator (Winter 2026).

Under this partnership, the two companies will integrate CellType's proprietary AI platform to accelerate the clinical development and global commercialization strategy of Senhwa's core asset, Silmitasertib (CX-4945).

Prior to formalizing the collaboration, the foundational research underlying CellType's technology was conducted at Yale University in collaboration with Google DeepMind, where researchers computationally predicted and experimentally validated a novel immune-modulatory mechanism of CX-4945. This strategic alliance marks a transformative milestone for Senhwa: CX-4945 is evolving from a single-target small molecule into a platform-enabling asset—"CX-4945 2.0." Through AI-driven deep data validation, Senhwa aims to expand potential indications, significantly enhance clinical success probability, and strengthen the asset's attractiveness for partnerships with international pharmaceutical companies for licensing discussion.

In parallel, CellType will feature CX-4945 as the flagship case study of its AI platform, showcasing real-world validation results to global investors—demonstrating how AI can fundamentally transform traditional drug development models, reduce R&D risk, and amplify therapeutic value.

Senhwa Chairman Benny T. Hu stated:

"By integrating CellType's cutting-edge AI foundation models—capable of reasoning about biology at the cellular level, and rooted in pioneering research from Yale University and Google DeepMind—into Senhwa's clinical-stage core asset, we are not simply accelerating development—we are redefining the strategic positioning of CX-4945. This collaboration represents Senhwa's official entry into the next phase of AI-driven drug development. We highly recognize CellType's scientific excellence and global vision, and we look forward to unlocking new therapeutic possibilities for cancer patients worldwide while delivering sustainable, long-term structural value growth for our shareholders."

AI-Driven Mechanistic Breakthrough

CellType was founded by computational biologist Dr. David van Dijk. The company is backed by Y Combinator (Winter 2026). Its proprietary AI platform applies large language models to single-cell gene expression—the first of its kind—enabling sophisticated decoding of complex tumor microenvironment (TME) signaling.

Through the original research collaboration with Google DeepMind at Yale University, researchers screened over 4,000 compounds and identified CX-4945 as a highly promising candidate. AI-predicted findings were subsequently validated in interdisciplinary laboratories at Yale University. Results indicate that beyond its known mechanism, CX-4945 demonstrates previously unrecognized immune-modulatory potential—including amplification of immune activation, enhancement of tumor antigen presentation, and conversion of "cold tumors" into "hot tumors." These properties may significantly improve immunotherapy efficacy and help overcome resistance challenges.

Six-Month Pilot Program and Strategic Framework

Under the MOU, the parties will initiate a six-month pilot program focused on:

Indication expansion strategies, Biomarker discovery and validation, Combination therapy synergy evaluation in the context of immuno-oncology and new targets for treating different types of cancers and Establishment of an AI-driven translational validation framework.

This collaboration not only position CX-4945 as a core immune-sensitizing molecule in immuno-oncology but also establishes Senhwa as CellType's founding strategic partner. The agreement preserves flexibility for deeper collaboration structures in the future, including joint ventures, co-development, or licensing arrangements.

Market Opportunity and Strategic Outlook

The global cancer immunotherapy market is entering a high-growth phase, with industry forecasts projecting the market to reach approximately US$305.8 billion by 2033. Despite rapid expansion, overcoming immunotherapy resistance and optimizing the tumor microenvironment remain among the most critical and value-defining challenges in oncology.

This partnership extends beyond a technical pilot—it sends a clear signal to global capital markets: the valuation paradigm of CX-4945 is accelerating, and AI is emerging as a powerful multiplier of clinical success probability.

Looking ahead, Senhwa and CellType will continue to deepen their collaboration, advancing CX-4945 from an innovative therapeutic candidate to a core AI-enabled immunotherapy platform asset—jointly redefining the next key inflection point in cancer immunotherapy and creating enduring value for shareholders, partners, and patients worldwide.

