SENIOR ACADEMIC DEVELOPMENT LEADER LINDSAY FARRINGTON, MBA, NAMED NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF DEVELOPMENT AT UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND MEDICINE

Academic Philanthropy Executive Joins Newly-Aligned UMSOM and UMMC Advancement Unit

BALTIMORE, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) President and CEO, Bert W. O'Malley, MD, along with University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) Dean Mark T. Gladwin, MD, announced today that Lindsay Farrington, MBA, a leader in advancement operations for academic and healthcare institutions, became Vice President of Development at the University of Maryland Medicine Philanthropy, the joint advancement operation of the UMMC and UMSOM. Ms. Farrington reports to Heather Culp, Senior Vice President, Chief Philanthropy Officer and Senior Associate Dean. Her appointment began on December 29.

Ms. Farrington, who was Executive Director of Development for Health Sciences at Howard University in Washington, DC, has served in development leadership roles at Temple University, Temple Health, and the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia.

Her 7-year tenure at Temple University included serving as both the Director of Development for Individual Giving and Senior Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations for Temple Health, as well as the Executive Director of Urban Health Initiatives for the university's Center for Urban Bioethics.

"This is another key step forward, as we strategically align the partnership between UMSOM and UMMC, and integrate the operations of a growing philanthropy department of professional and administrative team members," said Dr. Gladwin, who is the John Z. and Akiko K. Bowers Distinguished Professor and Dean of UMSOM, and Vice President for Medical Affairs at University of Maryland, Baltimore.

"As we focus particularly on creating opportunities for transformative giving, Lindsay Farrington will play a critical role as a member of the philanthropy senior leadership team. We are confident that with her experience and track record of success, Ms. Farrington will work to build a collaborative culture that will maximize our tremendous opportunities for philanthropy."

Dr. O'Malley added, "Her experience is invaluable as we work to align the advancement initiatives of UMMC and UMSOM. Ms. Farrington's addition to the team is integral in establishing joint unit operations and advancing our shared goal to provide the highest quality of care for patients from across the state and the region."

In her new role, Ms. Farrington reports to Ms. Culp and works as a member of the senior leadership team to optimize strategic operations behind UMM philanthropy initiatives. Ms. Farrington oversees foundation finances, data optimization, gift administration, stewardship and other core operations. She also oversees day-to-day functions of the University of Maryland Medicine Foundation.

"Her keen ability to cultivate relationships and integrate data within fundraising operations will help further drive our goals to strengthen and develop donor-centric fundraising strategies," said Ms. Culp. "Lindsay is an incredible asset to our team, and we are extremely excited to have her aboard."

Throughout her career, Ms. Farrington has managed and developed highly productive teams and implemented operational efficiencies to drive success. She has built collaborative and sustainable cultures of philanthropy that advance education, research, and clinical care. Her dedication to coalescing diverse teams that can fully leverage institutional resources has led to stronger operational functionality and larger institutional impact. Her background in academic medicine, and experience in philanthropy operations, positions her for successful contributions in the role.

"I am incredibly honored to join this amazing team, in partnership with Ms. Culp, Dr. O'Malley, and Dean Gladwin," Ms. Farrington said. "I look forward to my role in leading core operations to help complete the transformation of the philanthropy office of the University of Maryland Medicine. As a unified front, we will have an even greater impact on future opportunities that will benefit patients, faculty, staff, students, and our community."

Ms. Farrington's educational background includes an MBA from Temple University and a BA in English from La Salle University. She was also involved as a founding member of Temple Health's LGBTQ Alliance Task Force.

About the University of Maryland Medical Center

The University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) is comprised of two hospital campuses in Baltimore: the 800-bed flagship institution of the 11-hospital University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) and the 200-bed UMMC Midtown Campus. Both campuses are academic medical centers for training physicians and health professionals and for pursuing research and innovation to improve health. UMMC's downtown campus is a national and regional referral center for trauma, cancer care, neurosciences, advanced cardiovascular care, and women's and children's health, and has one of the largest solid organ transplant programs in the country. All physicians on staff at the downtown campus are clinical faculty physicians of the University of Maryland School of Medicine. The UMMC Midtown Campus medical staff is predominantly faculty physicians specializing in a wide spectrum of medical and surgical subspecialties, primary care for adults and children and behavioral health. UMMC Midtown has been a teaching hospital for 140 years and is located one mile away from the downtown campus. For more information, visit www.umm.edu.

About the University of Maryland School of Medicine

Now in its third century, the University of Maryland School of Medicine was chartered in 1807 as the first public medical school in the United States. It continues today as one of the fastest growing, top-tier biomedical research enterprises in the world -- with 46 academic departments, centers, institutes, and programs, and a faculty of more than 3,000 physicians, scientists, and allied health professionals, including members of the National Academy of Medicine and the National Academy of Sciences, and a distinguished two-time winner of the Albert E. Lasker Award in Medical Research. With an operating budget of more than $1.2 billion, the School of Medicine works closely in partnership with the University of Maryland Medical Center and Medical System to provide research-intensive, academic, and clinically based care for nearly 2 million patients each year. The School of Medicine has more than $500 million in extramural funding, with most of its academic departments highly ranked among all medical schools in the nation in research funding. As one of the seven professional schools that make up the University of Maryland, Baltimore campus, the School of Medicine has a total population of nearly 9,000 faculty and staff, including 2,500 students, trainees, residents, and fellows. The School of Medicine, which ranks as the 8th highest among public medical schools in research productivity (according to the Association of American Medical Colleges profile) is an innovator in translational medicine, with 606 active patents and 52 start-up companies. In the latest U.S. News & World Report ranking of the Best Medical Schools, published in 2023, the UM School of Medicine is ranked #10 among the 92 public medical schools in the U.S., and in the top 16 percent (#32) of all 192 public and private U.S. medical schools. The School of Medicine works locally, nationally, and globally, with research and treatment facilities in 36 countries around the world. Visit medschool.umaryland.edu.

SOURCE University of Maryland School of Medicine