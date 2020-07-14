Senior Care Communities and Families Gain Powerful Connectivity, Peace of Mind Through the HeartLegacy Family App Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

DAPHNE, Ala., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HeartLegacy®, LLC, a Daphne, Alabama-based technology company providing video apps to multiple industries, recently announced the widespread growth of its senior care "family app" user base. The app is a popular and essential solution for senior care communities and families across North America.

The HeartLegacy app offers senior communities a simple and secure way to keep family members connected to their loved ones. Popular features of the app include two-way video messaging, photo sharing, timeline messaging, and inviting extended family members to join a private family network.

Senior communities can leverage the HeartLegacy app through community-owned iPads or smartphones to improve technology-driven engagement initiatives. This is ideal in states like Arizona that have allocated grants to long-term communities for purchasing electronic devices in order to facilitate family connectivity.

Sometimes called "Facebook for families" by its users, the HeartLegacy app has seen a surge in usage and demand during visitation restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. With its media-rich, HIPAA-secure functionality, the app has been a boon to senior communities adapting to changing circumstances in the wake of COVID-19.

One such example comes from Spectrum Retirement Communities, a HeartLegacy partner that had deployed the app years prior to keep geographically-distant family members better connected to their loved ones.

With the HeartLegacy app in place and private family networks already established, Spectrum was equipped with a rapid-response solution to visitation restrictions. William Swearingen, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Spectrum Retirement Communities, says:

"One of the reasons we've invested in technology across our portfolio is to ensure the resident and family experience is of the highest caliber. Having the HeartLegacy family app in place helped us make a smooth transition once visitation restrictions took place. Residents stay connected to loved ones through personal video messages, and family members have greater peace of mind during such a challenging time."

HeartLegacy CEO and Co-Founder Walt Armentrout remarks: "We are proud to see how our partners have responded to this unprecedented situation. Helping to support them in any way we can has been extremely rewarding. We encourage customers to contact their account manager for tips on maximizing their video apps."

The HeartLegacy app is one of three video apps HeartLegacy provides to senior care communities, along with the groundbreaking SalesMail® app and first-of-its-kind RemyGo® video marketing app. All apps are available for iOS and Android. The HeartLegacy app is free to family members with loved ones in senior communities partnered with HeartLegacy.

Senior care communities can contact HeartLegacy here for a free consultation on best practices for implementing technology to keep families connected.

In the senior care market, HeartLegacy currently serves senior living communities, memory care residences, home care agencies, and senior living placement services throughout the United States and Canada.

