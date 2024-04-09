Senior Congressional Health Counsel Stephen Holland Joins Crowell & Moring

Expands Firm's Health Care and FDA Policy and Legislative Capabilities

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen Holland, former senior health counsel on the Committee on Energy & Commerce, U.S. House of Representatives, has joined Crowell & Moring, bringing more than a decade of legislative experience on Capitol Hill.

In his role as senior counsel, Holland oversaw health matters for Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., the former chair and current ranking member of the House Energy & Commerce Committee. Prior to his service on the Energy & Commerce Committee, Holland was counsel to Rep. Kurt Schrader of Oregon. Throughout his tenure on Capitol Hill, he focused on improved food, drug, and medical device innovation and regulation at the Food and Drug Administration.

"Stephen brings instant credibility and gravitas in the health care and FDA arenas," said James G. Flood, co-chair of Crowell & Moring's Government Affairs Group and former counsel to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. "He enhances our ability to provide a 360-degree perspective to our clients because he has firsthand knowledge of how health care legislation and policy are made and the levers of Congress work."

As a senior counsel in Crowell's Government Affairs Group, Holland will advise clients on public policy initiatives coming out of Congress and on federal regulations impacting the health care industry, especially in the medical device, vaccine, distributor, and pharmaceutical sectors, including companies seeking FDA approval.

Holland will work closely with Tyler O'Connor, who also served on the House Energy & Commerce Committee as energy counsel, to provide timely insights on actions coming out of the committee. He will also collaborate with members of the Health Care Group and Crowell Health Solutions, the firm's strategic health care consulting firm.

"Health care is one of the key pillars of our government affairs practice and Stephen's time on Capitol Hill, combined with his relationships on both sides of the aisle, will be a great value-add for our clients," said Aaron C. Cummings, co-chair of Crowell's Government Affairs Group and former chief of staff to Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Holland has been involved in most of the major health care issues and legislation in the U.S. Congress during the Trump and Biden administrations, including leading the negotiations and drafting of the Food and Drug Omnibus Reform Act of 2022 and the reauthorization of FDA user fees. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he worked to secure billions of dollars for research, development, distribution, and promotion of vaccines, treatment, and diagnostic tests in the CARES Act, the Fiscal Year 2021 Omnibus, and the American Rescue Plan Act.

"I was drawn to Crowell & Moring because it has a widely-respected, bipartisan government affairs group, as well as a leading health care regulatory practice, to complement the work that I will be doing for clients," Holland said. "With new and ever-changing regulation around drug pricing, artificial intelligence, clinical trials, and supply chain sustainability, I look forward to advising clients on how to navigate the halls of Congress and the executive branch."

