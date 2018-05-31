Senior Executives Launch Vivtera, a Global BPM Platform, in Partnership with Warburg Pincus

Mohit Thukral, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Vivtera, said, "There is a shortage globally of domain-focused, high quality tech-enabled BPM service providers. We are seeking to acquire standalone BPM assets or to partner with captives, and to further invest in them for growth. We will evaluate assets globally with enterprise value of $300 million to $1 billion in order to kick-start the platform. We are excited to partner with Warburg Pincus given their successful track record of backing management teams in building and growing great businesses, and their strong global network in TMT and financial services."

Viraj Sawhney, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus, added, "The Vivtera team has a long and successful track record in building and scaling profitable BPM businesses across global markets. We believe there is significant scope for business process transformation services in Financial Services and Fast Growth Technology industries and we are excited to partner with Mohit, Gaurav and Harpreet as they seek to build a differentiated global BPM platform of scale."

Harpreet Duggal and Gaurav Sethi, Co-founders and Managing Partners, Vivtera, remarked, "Globally, financial services and fast-growth technology verticals are ripe for disruption. We want to be known for Reliability of Results (RoR) and preferred partners for driving transformation. We will target our investments in building sharply focused solutions leveraging latest digital technologies and creating a strong eco-system of partnerships with digital and analytics companies."

Warburg Pincus has been a leading investor in the Telecommunications, Media and Technology sector globally for more than 25 years. Since inception, the firm has invested over $16 billion in more than 300 TMT companies across company life-stages and geographies, in sectors including Telecommunications, Software, Technology Enabled-Services, Media, Information and Internet. Select current and prior investments include BEA Systems, Bharti Televentures, Endurance International, FIS, Inexio, IPAN, Nuance Communications, CrowdStrike, Veritas Software, United Internet, WNS, Ziggo, 1&1 Hosting and Zimperium.

About Vivtera

Vivtera (www.vivtera.com) is a reliable, results driven, global business transformation partner, focused on assisting Financial Services, Insurance and Fast Growth Tech companies gain a significant competitive edge. Vivtera is backed by leading global private equity firm, Warburg Pincus.

The company is founded by industry veterans Mohit Thukral, Gaurav Sethi and Harpreet Duggal, each bringing over two decades of experience in business transformation services. Together they offer complementary skills, domain expertise and a proven track record to create a 'new age' global business transformation services organization that is agile in meeting the fast changing needs of global clients.

Vivtera is drawn from a combination of Sanskrit & Latin words 'Vivarta' & 'Litera', signifying transformation accomplished through knowledge and experience.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The firm has more than $44 billion in assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 140 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 16 private equity funds, including a $4 billion energy fund that closed in October 2014, which have invested more than $60 billion in over 780 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, Sao Paulo and Shanghai. For more information please visit www.warburgpincus.com.

