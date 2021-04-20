Senior Fintech/Healthcare Executive Joins Praesidian Capital as Strategic Advisor and Operating Partner

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital, a leading middle market private equity firm today announced that Arun Gowda will be joining the firm as a Strategic Advisor and Operating Partner. Jason Drattell, Praesidian Founder stated: "Arun has a well-established track record in the financial services sector and has been advising and investing with Praesidian for a number of years. We are excited to have him formally join the group, emphasizing transactions in Fintech and healthcare."

Arun Gowda

Arun is currently the Managing Partner of Broadpeak Ventures, a private investment company that invests in high growth companies across a range of industries including financial services, technology, and health care. Previously he was a Managing Director, UBS Asset Management, O'Connor Alternatives Group, a $5bn global investment firm where he led business development for the private credit business. Prior to that, he was Managing Director of Guggenheim Fund Services, a private hedge fund investment platform backed by $1.6bn of assets from institutional investors including insurance companies and wealth managers. Mr. Gowda joined Guggenheim from senior positions in structured hedge fund products and derivatives at UBS Investment Bank, London and Morgan Stanley. He began his career as a software development engineer for Hewlett Packard. Mr. Gowda received an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a B.E., summa cum laude, from Vanderbilt University.

About Praesidian Capital

Praesidian Capital is an innovative private investment firm focused on control buyouts in lower middle market businesses. Praesidian also manages multiple private debt funds which include senior and subordinated debt investments to middle market businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Northern Europe. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com.

To discuss prospective investment opportunities please contact:

Tom Duffy, Partner – [email protected], (212) 520-2617

Media contact:

Linda Dignelli

212-520-2619

[email protected]

SOURCE Praesidian Capital