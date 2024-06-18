Senior Fixed Income Portfolio Manager Joins Mesirow from Northern Trust Asset Management

"We are excited to welcome Dan to the team as we serve an increasingly large base of sophisticated investors," said David Nirtaut, Senior Managing Director, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Mesirow Strategic Fixed Income. "His experience in active portfolio management, trading and multi-asset allocation within fixed income will be invaluable as we continue to grow our client base."

"Mesirow Strategic Fixed Income's custom client portfolios and effective risk management will enable us to offer a product with a differentiated approach," stated Dan Personette, CFA. "I look forward to contributing to the team's continued growth."

About Mesirow Strategic Fixed Income

With global headquarters in Chicago, Mesirow Strategic Fixed Income seeks to capture the majority of available incremental investment returns while maintaining a neutral duration posture to minimize risk. Our approach capitalizes on in-depth research and yield curve analysis to determine the most efficient portfolio structure. Watch David Nirtaut's latest investment grade fixed income market outlook video. For more information on Mesirow Strategic Fixed Income, please visit: https://mesirow.com/strategicfixedincome

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms.

