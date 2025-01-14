SENIOR HELPERS NAMED #1 FRANCHISE IN SENIOR CARE IN ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S FRANCHISE 500® RANKING

In-Home Care Leader Ranks as Top Franchise for More Than 15 Years in a Row

TOWSON, Md., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 46 years, achieving placement on the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and is recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. The 2025 Franchise 500® ranks Senior Helpers as the #1 franchise in the senior care category for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"Being recognized as the top senior care franchise in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® ranking reinforces Senior Helpers' role as a leader in this space. This achievement reflects our commitment to equipping our franchise owners with the tools, resources, and support they need to build thriving businesses while delivering exceptional care to seniors and their families," said Rob Cantrell, Chief Franchise Development Officer, Senior Helpers

Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers adds, "This recognition is an incredible honor that underscores the dedication and passion of our entire Senior Helpers family. It's a testament to the tireless efforts of our franchise owners, caregivers, and support teams who embody our mission of improving the quality of life for our clients, their families and our employees. It inspires us to continue innovating, supporting our franchisees, and setting the standard for excellence in senior care."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 46-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"The Franchise 500 is more than a list. It's really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "This year's honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence, and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success."

Over its 46 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Senior Helpers' position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view Senior Helpers in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 14th.

About Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers® is a premier provider of in-home senior care, offering tailored services that range from companionship to specialized care for individuals living with Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other chronic diseases. With a mission to provide compassionate care and improve the quality of life for seniors and their families, Senior Helpers is committed to setting the standard for dependable, professional, and personalized care through innovative programs like our proprietary LIFE Profile Assessment Tool, Center of Excellence, and flexHOME.

Founded in 2002, Senior Helpers operates a network of locally owned and operated franchises across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Senior Helpers has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® and is an industry leader in providing best-in-class training and support for its caregivers. To learn more about Senior Helpers and their services, visit www.seniorhelpers.com. If you are interested in opening a Senior Helpers franchise location, visit www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com.

