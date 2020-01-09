Senior Helpers® Names Mari Baxter Executive Vice President and Chief Performance Officer

BALTIMORE, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers® , the nation's premier provider of in-home senior care services, today announced the promotion of Mari Baxter to Executive Vice President and Chief Performance Officer. A proven leader who has worked at Senior Helpers for over 10 years, Baxter has played a significant role in ensuring the success of franchise owners and staff nationwide. In her new role, she will lead Senior Helpers' operations team at the franchise and corporate levels, help improve performance across all stores and spearhead new programs to address caregiver workforce challenges.

A testament to her many accomplishments and contributions with Senior Helpers, Baxter's promotion will help Senior Helpers navigate the changing industry landscape including shifts in requirements from healthcare partners. In addition to leading operations and improving performance through analyzing key performance indicators, Baxter will implement new data and outcome tracking to ensure ongoing success.

"It gives me great pleasure to recognize Mari's exceptional leadership and contributions to Senior Helpers with a well-deserved promotion," said Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. "I couldn't think of a more deserving member of our executive team to lead Senior Helpers in its pursuit of exceptional operations and performance at every level. We are excited and know she will continue to play an important role in the company's ongoing growth and success."

Baxter originally joined Senior Helpers in 2008. Most recently, as the Senior Vice President of Operations, she has led all field operations. In this role her responsibilities included managing the team who works with owners on financial management, training, marketing, client and caregiver management. She also worked closely with the resales and sales management teams to recruit new franchisees.

"My career at Senior Helpers thus far has been truly rewarding, and I am honored and excited to take on this new role," said Baxter. "I am passionate about advancing the company's operational strategy and helping each and every team member feel empowered to be the best they can be for our clients. I appreciate Peter and the team's ongoing support and look forward to implementing new tactics to ensure Senior Helpers continues to flourish."

Baxter's experience in leadership and business development spans two decades across various markets including food and beverage, childcare and senior care. Baxter received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Business from Central Michigan University.

For more information on Senior Helpers, visit www.seniorhelpers.com.

About Senior Helpers ®

Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers® has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors.

Senior Helpers® was the first and remains the only national in-home care provider to be certified as a Great Place to Work. The company has been named by Fortune Magazine as one of the best places to work in the aging services category and one of the best places to work in the state of New York. Senior Helpers is one of Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Companies and is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Senior Helpers is also an active member of the Healthcare Leadership Council—an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com.

Contact:

Shelby Hudak

(619) 234-0345

seniorhelpers@havasformula.com

SOURCE Senior Helpers

Related Links

http://www.seniorhelpers.com

