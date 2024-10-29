Senior Helpers of Lake Norman, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro Achieves Prestigious CHAP Age-Friendly Care at Home Certification

"Senior Helpers' achievement as the pioneering Age-Friendly Care certified home care organization is truly remarkable. Their proactive approach in implementing numerous tools to enhance care for older adults, even before receiving the AFC certification, speaks volumes about their commitment to excellence," said Teresa Harbour, COO of CHAP. "Their use of LIFE Profile to reduce the risk of hospitalizations, their Senior Gems program for dementia care, and their Centers for Excellence for staff training and competency set them up for success, so adding the Age-Friendly Care at Home Certification was a logical next step."

Owner and President, Jay Scripter stated, "The entire team does a great job and is proud to participate in the certification process achieving the esteemed Age Friendly Care Certification, showcasing our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care to our clients."

What is Age-Friendly Care at Home?

The first-of-its-kind certification was created to help meet the demand for high-quality care for older adults and showcases companies that use all-encompassing, person-centered care to address the unique needs of every individual. The focus is on the 4Ms (What Matters, Medication, Mentation, and Mobility), a research-backed and evidence-based approach to care . To receive the CHAP certification, Senior Helpers worked to ensure that the 4Ms Framework is an integral part of operations and daily interactions with clients.

What Matters puts clients at the center of care and empowers them to be involved in goal setting and preferences for their care. Medication should be used in an age-friendly way that does not interfere with What Matters to the client. Mentation focuses on preventing, identifying, treating, and managing depression and dementia. Mobility ensures older adults move safely and maintain function so they can do What Matters to them.

CHAP provides training, certification, and accreditation for senior care providers, ensuring quality and compliance with the highest standards of care using the 4M Framework and other guidelines.

Senior Helpers Elevates Care Standards for Seniors

In addition to the CHAP certification, Senior Helpers of Lake Norman, Winston Salem, and Greensboro, elevates its care for clients through three key programs: the proprietary LIFE Profile assessment tool, the Senior Gems® program, and the Center of Excellence training spaces.

LIFE Profile is a research-based technology tool that uses data to identify a client's risk of being hospitalized.

The Senior Gems® program provides effective strategies for supporting and caring for loved ones from normal aging through late stage dementia, focusing on what is precious and unique about each senior at each stage.

The Senior Helpers Center of Excellence is a training space designed to simulate a client's home, allowing caregivers to learn and train in a real-world environment and demonstrate their ability to provide the highest quality of care in a client's home.

Senior Helpers of Lake Norman, Winston Salem, and Greensboro provides in-home care for seniors to help them age in place and live quality lives. They provide personalized care, including chronic disease care, Alzheimer's, dementia and Parkinson's care, transportation, end-of-life care, and more.

About Senior Helpers® and Senior Helpers of Lake Norman, Winston Salem, and Greensboro

Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Locally owned Senior Helpers of Lake Norman, Winston Salem, and Greensboro is proud to serve the needs of seniors and their families in the Lake Norman, Winston Salem, and Greensboro. Learn more by visiting https://www.seniorhelpers.com/nc/lake-norman/ and https://www.seniorhelpers.com/nc/winston-greensboro/.

About CHAP:

CHAP is an independent, nonprofit organization accrediting providers of home and community-based care. Founded in 1965, CHAP was the first to recognize the need for and value of home and community-based care standards and accreditation. As a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)–approved accrediting organization, CHAP surveys organizations providing home health, hospice, and home medical equipment services to establish if Medicare Conditions of Participation and DMEPOS Quality Standard are met and recommend certification to CMS. CHAP's purpose is to partner with organizations nationwide to advance quality in the delivery of care and services in the home and community.

