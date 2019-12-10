Senior Helpers® of Sun City Center and Hillsborough County to Host Dementia, Alzheimer's and Caregiving Seminar

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers ®, the nation's premier provider of personalized in-home senior care, today announced it will host an educational session on caregiving techniques for dementia patients on January 9, 2019 at Kings Point Veterans Theater (1900 Club House Drive, Sun City Center, Florida). The seminar was created in conjunction with, and will be led by, nationally renowned dementia care expert Teepa Snow of Positive Approach, LLC, who co-created Senior Helpers' award winning Senior Gems® Alzheimer's and dementia care program.

The interactive session will explore the unique challenges associated with dementia and the proper caregiving practices that lead to positive interactions. In addition to Alzheimer's and dementia-related awareness and knowledge, participants will learn effective communication techniques, strategies to connect with people in a meaningful way and methods of providing the proper resources at the right time. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are also welcomed to enjoy a complimentary, light breakfast and warm lunch at the event.

"At Senior Helpers, we know firsthand how difficult a Dementia or Alzheimer's diagnosis can be, which is why we're passionately committed to educating our caregivers, office staff, families, healthcare professionals and the public on successful caregiving strategies that we know through our Senior Gems® Alzheimer's and dementia care program. The seminar is one of the ways we give back to our community," said Scott Fox, owner of the Senior Helpers of Hillsborough and Sun City Center locations. "Teepa is at the forefront of today's conversation on Alzheimer's and dementia care and is able to provide invaluable knowledge to seminar attendees. She will not only cover the many brain, behavioral, and functional changes associated with Alzheimer's and dementia, but how to deliver exceptional care tailored to a patient's specific needs."

There are currently 5.8 million Americans living with Alzheimer's, and that number is projected to reach 14 million by 2050. Many of these individuals will need specialized care to combat the disorder, and it's more important now than ever to equip caregivers with the necessary tools and knowledge to adequately assist those with memory loss.

Details on the event may be found below:

Seminar Theme: "Trying to provide Best Quality Care Throughout the Journey of Dementia" - Teepa will delve into and provide an in-depth look into the consultant role and share ways to better support clients.

- Teepa will delve into and provide an in-depth look into the consultant role and share ways to better support clients. Date: Thursday, January 9, 2020



Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET



Visit seniorhelpershillsborough.regfox.com/caregiver-teepa-snow-event for more information and to RSVP

For questions about the event and to reserve a spot, please call (813) 677-1400 or email admin1208@seniorhelpers.com. Seating will be limited.

These seminars are made possible thanks to the support from the community by local sponsors as well as Senior Helpers' premier sponsors including Kings Point, Sun Towers, Sun Terrace and Twin Creeks.

Founded in 2001, Senior Helpers operates with a vision to be the leading home care company in each community it serves. Its caregivers are trained to offer the highest level of care possible based on the company's Senior Gems® Alzheimer's and Dementia care program. For more information about the Senior Helpers Sun City Center and Hillsborough locations, please visit www.seniorhelpers.com/fl/sun-city and https://www.seniorhelpers.com/fl/riverview.

About Senior Helpers ®

Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2001 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers® has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors.

Senior Helpers® has been named by Fortune Magazine as one of the best places to work in the country in the aging services category, is included in Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Ranking, is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership, and active in the Healthcare Leadership Council—an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com.

Contact:

Camden Wicker

Havas Formula

(619) 234-0345

seniorhelpers@havasformula.com

SOURCE Senior Helpers

Related Links

http://www.seniorhelpers.com

