Senior Housing News Identifies Eleven Industry Changemakers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Housing News (SHN) has finished selecting the 2020 class of Changemakers. This year's series, sponsored by Yardi®, began during the onset of the pandemic. Leaders were chosen for their exemplary COVID-19 prevention efforts and innovative practices.

SHN identified eleven industry pioneers in total, including Loren Shook of Silverado, Marc Vorkapich of Watercrest Senior Living, Dwayne Clark of Aegis Living and Michael Schonbrun of Balfour Senior Living. In interviews, each leader discussed their history of driving change as well as recent steps taken to ensure resident safety.

To further commemorate the 2020 Changemakers, SHN has published an ebook featuring never-before-seen excerpts from the interviews. The ebook dives deeper into how these leaders view risk and manage change.

"The 2020 class of Changemakers exemplify the qualities of leadership our industry needs. They've not only transformed their organizations for the better but shown us all how to adapt in a rapidly changing landscape," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi. "We're proud to join Senior Housing News in honoring these professionals, and we hope the interviews and ebook inspire readers to drive positive change of their own."

Visit the Yardi blog or Senior Housing News to read the interviews and download the ebook. To learn more about how Yardi supports senior living, explore its product suite for senior living management.

