Senior Insurance Specialists Expands Opportunities for Agents and Clients with Integrity Partnership

Knorpp was inspired to join the industry by his father, whose can-do attitude and dedicated work ethic resulted in 25 successful years building an agency in Missouri. Following his father's retirement, Knorpp launched Senior Insurance Specialists and has been serving seniors for 33 years. Today, Senior Insurance Specialists provides life and health insurance to thousands of seniors nationwide. Their exceptional reputation for customer service has resulted in a business model that is built primarily on referrals.

"Jacob and his team exemplify the way exceptional customer service can make all the difference when building a business," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Their reputation has created an inspiring legacy of customer loyalty and agent retention throughout the Midwest. At Integrity, service is paramount in our business as well. Our cutting-edge resources and technology will position Senior Insurance Specialists for substantial new growth opportunities. Jacob started his business by following his father's amazing example of decades of service. Today, he's preserving his own company's proud legacy while preparing for an even brighter future with an Integrity partnership. I can't wait to see Senior Insurance Specialists reach new heights as a member of the Integrity team!"

"Family is essential to us — and we consider our clients and employees part of our family. We quickly realized that Integrity shares those same values," explained Jacob Knorpp, CEO of Senior Insurance Specialists. "Over the years, Senior Insurance Specialists has helped thousands of seniors find peace of mind while they plan for the future. Today, Integrity offers that same opportunity for us. We're thrilled to now have the tools to continue our rapid growth and leave a lasting impact on the lives of clients across the country. Integrity's extensive technology offerings and customer support will push our agents to a more sophisticated level, which gives me more confidence than I already have about the future of our business. At Senior Insurance Specialists, we're driven to succeed through service, and now we have a great partner in Integrity to share in our journey."

Knorpp adds his relationship-building expertise to Integrity's rapidly growing partner network. Through the framework of this collective of industry legends, leading companies work collaboratively to innovate insurance and financial processes. Additionally, they strategize on best practices and solutions that fulfill Integrity's mission to help Americans plan for the good days ahead.

Integrity's platform of proprietary technology and resources is now available to Senior Insurance Specialists to help fuel further growth and expansion. The platform includes real-time quoting and enrollment systems, Integrity's proprietary MedicareCENTER, innovative product development as well as insightful data and analytics. Senior Insurance Specialists can also take advantage of Integrity's efficient system of shared business services, including Technology & Innovation, People & Culture, finance, legal and compliance, as well as marketing direction and guidance from a national advertising and marketing agency.

In addition, Senior Insurance Specialists can now provide its employees with meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about Senior Insurance Specialists' decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at http://www.integritymarketing.com/seniorinsurancespecialists.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 5,500 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Senior Insurance Specialists

Senior Insurance Specialists, headquartered in Joplin, Missouri, is a leading distributor of senior health insurance, life insurance and fixed annuities. The agency helps thousands of retirees with smart insurance choices to keep their retirement secure, assisting them in person, over the phone and online. The agency's team members are committed to honesty and exceptional customer service that results in hundreds of new clients every year asking for help in navigating their retirement years. The agency partners with top health and life insurance companies to bring a variety of unique solutions for each of their clients. Making clients feel heard, valued and well taken care of has always been their number one goal. For more information, visit www.seniorinsurancespecialists.com.

