Senior Lifestyle Executive Bob Gawronski Elected President of Affordable Assisted Living Coalition

Election reflects a long-standing tradition of Senior Lifestyle executives advancing the senior care industry through service and advocacy

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Lifestyle, a leading owner, operator and developer of senior living communities nationwide, announced that Bob Gawronski, Vice President of Development and Acquisitions, has been elected President of the Board of Directors for the Affordable Assisted Living Coalition (AALC).

Gawronski's election reflects both his personal dedication to expanding access to quality, affordable senior living and Senior Lifestyle's decades-long commitment to leadership and advocacy across the senior care profession.

Bob Gawronski, Vice President of Development and Acquisitions at Senior Lifestyle, has been elected President of the Board of Directors for the Affordable Assisted Living Coalition (AALC).

Throughout its history, Senior Lifestyle executives have contributed time and expertise to organizations shaping senior care at the local and national level, including the American Seniors Housing Association (ASHA), Meals on Wheels, the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC), and the Affordable Assisted Living Coalition. These leadership roles span decades and reflect a shared belief that progress in senior care is driven by collaboration and service.

"Bob's leadership is a natural extension of who we are as an organization," said Jon DeLuca, President and CEO of Senior Lifestyle. "Senior Lifestyle has always believed that strong communities are built through service – not only to residents and families, but to the broader senior living profession."

Since joining Senior Lifestyle in 1994, Gawronski has overseen the acquisition, financing and development of more than $1.5 billion in senior housing assets nationwide. He has played a central role in the development of 26 affordable senior living communities in Illinois, creating more than 2,300 apartments for older adults who might otherwise lack access to supportive housing and care.

As president, Gawronski will help guide AALC's advocacy efforts to protect and strengthen Illinois' Supportive Living model – a nationally recognized approach that provides high-quality assisted living services at a lower cost to taxpayers while supporting independence and quality of life for residents.

"The Affordable Assisted Living Coalition is excited to welcome Bob Gawronski as the new president of our organization," said Karin Zosel, Executive Director of the Affordable Assisted Living Coalition. "Together, we will advocate for the resources, funding, and reimbursement levels necessary to sustain the Supportive Living model, helping protect Illinois' most vulnerable populations while saving the state millions of dollars each year."

Gawronski's election continues a long tradition of Senior Lifestyle executives serving in meaningful leadership roles across prominent industry organizations, reinforcing the company's belief that collaboration, advocacy and shared expertise are essential to advancing senior care nationwide.

About Senior Lifestyle

Founded in 1985, Senior Lifestyle is a nationally recognized owner, operator and developer of senior living communities across the United States. Senior Lifestyle communities provide a range of personalized living options for seniors requiring varying levels of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care. Senior Lifestyle is widely recognized for innovative programs and hospitality-driven services across all levels of care and is committed to creating Great Places to Work and Great Places to Live. For more information, visit SeniorLifestyle.com.

About Affordable Assisted Living Coalition

The Affordable Assisted Living Coalition (AALC), through advocacy and education, works to advance the Illinois Supportive Living Program (SLP), which gives seniors and persons with physical disabilities an affordable, quality alternative to nursing home care. As a non-profit-membership organization representing more than 160 SLP communities and service-providers, AALC is the leading voice championing the affordable assisted living model across Illinois. To learn more, visit AALConline.org.

SOURCE Senior Lifestyle