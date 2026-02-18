Senior Lifestyle Participates in Recapitalization of Two Flagship Communities

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Lifestyle, a leading owner, operator and developer of senior living communities nationwide, announced that it has participated with its capital partners in the recent recapitalization of North Shore Place in Northbrook, Illinois, and The Sheridan at Eastside in Snellville, Georgia. Both communities were developed by Senior Lifestyle and continue to be operated by the company following the transaction.

North Shore Place in Northbrook, Illinois (left), and The Sheridan at Eastside in Snellville, Georgia (right), remain part of the Senior Lifestyle family following a recapitalization transaction with capital partners.

"This transaction reflects the quality of these communities and our team's ability to develop and operate at the highest level," said Jon DeLuca, president and CEO of Senior Lifestyle. "It also allows us to deepen our relationships with two established institutional partners while retaining both communities within the Senior Lifestyle family."

North Shore Place is a 188-unit assisted living and memory care community located in Northbrook, Illinois. Originally opened in 2014 with 156 units, the community expanded in 2019 to meet strong market demand. Elegantly designed and fully amenitized, North Shore Place is widely recognized for the high quality of care it provides to its residents and their families as a premier senior living option in Chicago's North Shore suburbs.

The Sheridan at Eastside is a 214-unit senior living community located in Snellville, Georgia, a well-established suburban market within the greater Atlanta area. Opened in 2019, the community offers independent living villas and apartments, along with assisted living and memory care. Situated on a 15-acre campus surrounding a picturesque five-acre pond, The Sheridan at Eastside supports a broad range of resident needs with Senior Lifestyle's "Signature Experiences" programming.

About Senior Lifestyle

Founded in 1985, Senior Lifestyle is a nationally recognized owner, operator and developer of senior living communities across the United States. Senior Lifestyle communities provide a range of personalized living options for seniors requiring varying levels of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care. Senior Lifestyle is widely recognized for innovative programs and hospitality-driven services across all levels of care and is committed to creating Great Places to Work and Great Places to Live. For more information, visit SeniorLifestyle.com.

SOURCE Senior Lifestyle