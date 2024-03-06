Senior Market Sales® Acquires Seniors Advisory Services, Louisiana's Largest Senior Insurance Brokerage

Agency Plans to Leverage SMS Technology, Products and Expertise to Grow Regionally

OMAHA, Neb., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Market Sales® (SMS), one of the industry's premier insurance marketing organizations, is expanding its distribution in the southern United States with the acquisition of Seniors Advisory Services (SAS), Louisiana's largest senior insurance brokerage agency.

"Seniors Advisory Services is a pillar in Louisiana in Medicare Advantage, with a solid reputation and strong relationships that will help SMS expand its reach in the South," said SMS President Jim Summers. "With SMS' resources, SAS can grow both its product offerings and its geographical footprint to nearby states such as Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma — ultimately meaning more agents can serve more seniors with more of their health and wealth needs."

After Dan Jumonville bought the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, company in 2006 and Tim Nichols joined in 2007 as Chief Operating Officer, the field marketing organization (FMO) earned a reputation for hands-on, always-available support to community-based independent insurance agents and senior clients throughout the state.

"After many years of successful growth, Tim and I decided to seek an alliance with a strategic partner who could take us more global and give us access to more technology and respected expertise in the marketplace," Jumonville said. "SMS has that reputation and those capabilities."

Another deciding factor was his trust in SMS partner Alliant Insurance Services, which purchased SMS in 2020 and acquired Jumonville's two other marketing organizations in 2021: Group Insurance, Incorporated (GII), a full-service employee benefits provider and one of Louisiana's leading group insurance brokerage firms, and GII's wholly owned subsidiary, Insurance Services of America (ISA), which offers individual insurance and ancillary products.

Jumonville, who remained as President and CEO of GII since the Alliant acquisition, will continue to serve in the same roles at SAS, along with Nichols as COO and Mike Bremmer as Chief Marketing Officer.

"Dan, Tim and Mike have done a phenomenal job of building relationships and growing a network of service-oriented agents, and that's a culture we share," Summers said. "This is an exciting opportunity to grow together and to create more synergies with all of our acquired partners."

Since joining Alliant, SMS has acquired more than a dozen companies as part of its strategic growth plan expanding its national health and wealth distribution network and fostering innovation among the SMS family of companies.

About Senior Market Sales

Senior Market Sales® (SMS) represents top Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, annuity, life, long-term care, individual health and travel insurance carriers in all 50 states. More than 71,000 independent insurance agents rely on SMS for proprietary technology, competitive insurance products, and expert training and service to help them leverage their time, make more money, and put their business in a position of distinction. Founded in 1982, SMS is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. In 2020, SMS joined the Alliant Insurance Services family of companies. Visit www.SeniorMarketSales.com or call 1.800.786.5566 for more information.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation's leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. Alliant operates through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. For more information, visit alliant.com.

