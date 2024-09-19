Senior Market Sales® Names Jim Summers as CEO and John Haver as President

Transition Positions Insurance Marketing Organization for Continued Strategic Growth

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Market Sales® (SMS), one of the nation's leading insurance marketing organizations, announced that longtime President Jim Summers is the new CEO and that Senior Vice President, Marketing and Strategic Development John Haver now moves into the role of President.

Senior Market Sales CEO Jim Summers and President John Haver

"SMS is a dynamic company in an industry experiencing significant change, yet our leadership team has remained stable," Summers said. "We've made tremendous progress toward our vision of building the premier insurance marketing organization in the mature market, and this transition positions us to keep building on that success as we face exciting, new opportunities."

Since joining SMS in 1998 as President, Summers helped establish SMS as a leading distributor of health and wealth solutions and as a technology pioneer serving independent insurance and financial planning professionals across the country. This time included explosive growth that earned SMS national recognition.

Summers also played a key role in leading the company through a pivotal time of record-high insurance mergers and acquisitions by securing a strategic partnership with Alliant Insurance Services, one of the nation's largest insurance distributors. Alliant's acquisition of SMS provided the resources for SMS to scale while maintaining its culture and leadership. This paved the way for a new era of growth — including SMS' acquisition of 18 companies and continued organic growth — and for the eventual retirement in 2023 of former CEO and owner Milton Kleinberg.

As CEO, Summers will continue to guide the strategic direction of the company, with a focus on shaping company culture, building the corporate brand and developing key relationships. He also will continue to work with other Alliant leaders to develop opportunities for collaboration among the Alliant family of companies.

As Senior Vice President, Marketing and Strategic Development, Haver assisted in guiding strategic direction and in growing new distribution channels for SMS, positioning the company as a true business partner with independent and career agents.

Summers credits Haver's leadership for much of the company's growth and stability and said his promotion to President will help maintain that stability for the foreseeable future.

"John has impacted virtually every area of the company since he joined SMS in 2015," Summers said. "Under his leadership, our Financial Solutions unit and two SMS companies had their best years in 2023. He also has been instrumental in our acquisition efforts, which are now responsible for a significant portion of total revenue."

As the new President, Haver is responsible for managing the SMS family of companies and the leadership team. He also will continue to serve as a key figure in SMS' acquisition efforts.

Haver said he looks forward to working together with Summers to lead the company's more than 700 employees at an exciting time in the industry.

"Agents and advisors are seeking stability, growth and opportunity in this environment, and SMS excels at delivering these things every day," Haver said. "That's because of the dedication of our excellent employees. It's a privilege to lead with Jim as we build on SMS' more than four decades of success, and I can't wait to see where the new opportunities before SMS take us."

About Senior Market Sales

Senior Market Sales® (SMS) represents top Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, annuity, life, long-term care, individual health and travel insurance carriers in all 50 states. Independent insurance agents rely on SMS for proprietary technology, competitive insurance products, and expert training and service to help them leverage their time, make more money, and put their business in a position of distinction. Founded in 1982, SMS is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. In 2020, SMS joined the Alliant Insurance Services family of companies. Visit www.SeniorMarketSales.com or call 1.800.786.5566 for more information.

