Senior Market Sales® (SMS) Acquires New Jersey-Based Medi-Solutions Insurance Agency

News provided by

Senior Market Sales

12 Dec, 2023, 05:45 ET

Collaboration Among SMS' Acquired Partners Fosters Industry Innovation

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Market Sales® (SMS), one of the industry's premier insurance marketing organizations, has acquired Medi-Solutions Insurance Agency, LLC, a highly respected and successful provider of Medicare insurance plans to clients nationally.

"The Medi-Solutions team not only expands SMS' health and wealth distribution network nationally but also infuses even more energy into the environment of collaboration among all of our acquired partners," said SMS President Jim Summers. "Together, we're finding new opportunities and paths forward to address today's industry challenges, and this truly distinguishes SMS."

Medi-Solutions serves clients in New Jersey as First Jersey Insurance Agency, which opened in 1985. Starting in 1989 as President, Frank Reilly Sr. grew the business into a leading, respected provider of Medicare plans in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut. He handed the reins to James Blumetti in 2010, and the company expanded in 2018 with Medi-Solutions, which sells Medicare in New Jersey, Florida and throughout the United States. Due to the strong brand recognition and customer loyalty in the New Jersey area, the First Jersey name will continue to be used there.

"The success that President James Blumetti, Frank Reilly Sr., and Frank Reilly Jr. have achieved in their long history in the Medicare market is truly remarkable," Summers said. "They share our mission and our vision for long-term, sustained growth, and I'm confident that SMS and Medi-Solutions are going to do incredible things together."

Blumetti said the partnership was appealing because SMS' resources will help attract and retain agents in today's hyper-competitive marketplace. The SMS platform provides proprietary technology, industry-leading back-office support, proven marketing systems and a comprehensive product portfolio of health and wealth solutions from top carriers. These resources and SMS' reputation add another layer of trust and stability – added value that Medi-Solutions couldn't offer agents on its own, Blumetti said.

"We were so impressed with what SMS has to offer to our agents," Frank Reilly, Jr., said. "Our agents could easily increase their income with some of the systems that SMS has and the ability to bolster quality leads, such as the Client Stream® Lead Exchange, and we're very excited to be a part of that."

"We need to get bigger, stronger and better," Blumetti said. "And that is what Senior Market Sales brings for us. It's all about sustainable growth. We're in this for the long haul."

Based in Omaha, Nebraska, SMS has more than 700 employees, and its distribution network includes more than 71,000 independent insurance agents, 1,000 career agents, call centers, and a wholly owned Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) firm.

About Senior Market Sales

Senior Market Sales® (SMS) represents top Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, annuity, life, long-term care, and travel insurance carriers in all 50 states. More than 71,000 independent insurance agents rely on SMS for proprietary technology, competitive insurance products, and expert training and service to help them leverage their time, make more money, and put their business in a position of distinction. Founded in 1982, SMS is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. In 2020, SMS joined the Alliant Insurance Services family of companies. Visit www.SeniorMarketSales.com or call 1.800.786.5566 for more information.

About Alliant Insurance Services
Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation's leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. Alliant operates through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. For more information, visit alliant.com

Contact: Dan Trumblee
Assistant Vice President
Divisional Director, Communications & Creative Services, Senior Market Sales®
402.343.3689
[email protected]

SOURCE Senior Market Sales

